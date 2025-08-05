27 of the most brilliant literary TV adaptations ever made – prepare to binge

It is a truth universally acknowledged that the Pride and Prejudice screen adaptation one prefers says a lot about them. With a first look at Emerald Fennell’s bold new take for Netflix, we’ve been thinking about all the great literary TV adaptations that have captivated us over the years – from Austenian romances to contemporary thrillers, fantasy epics, and beyond. Read on for 27 of our top picks for you to binge this summer…

© Disney,Steve Wilkie The Handmaid’s Tale The Handmaid’s Tale set a new standard for literary adaptations when it premiered in 2017, transforming Margaret Atwood’s classic dystopian novel into a chillingly prescient and visually striking series. Elisabeth Moss delivers a powerhouse performance as protagonist June, and while the first season closely follows the book, the six-season series ventured beyond its pages, building a darker vision of Gilead for the screen.

© BBC Bleak House (2005) The BBC adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novel was widely praised for its inventive storytelling, costume design, and atmospheric lighting, which created a shadowy, eerie world faithful to the novel’s tone. Starring Gillian Anderson and Charles Dance, the series balances Dickens’ complex narrative with sharp social commentary, and was recently crowned the “best period drama of all time” by BritishTV.com viewers.



© BBC Normal People Sally Rooney’s quietly devastating novel was expertly brought to life in this 2020 adaptation, striking a chord with audiences everywhere. The emotionally raw performances of Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal as Marianne and Connell captured the nuance and intensity of the novel, and propelled the actors to international recognition. Paired with intimate cinematography and a faithful approach to the source material, the series became a defining portrayal of modern love and miscommunication.



© Alamy Stock Photo,AJ Pics Pride and Prejudice (1995) Few literary adaptations are as beloved – or as definitive – as the 1995 BBC version of Pride and Prejudice. The script by Andrew Davies brought a deep emotional resonance to the Austen classic, while Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth became synonymous with their legendary performances as Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy. With its lavish production, sweeping score, and that now-famous lake scene, the series set a gold standard for period dramas and remains iconic to this day.



© PHIL BRAY/NETFLIX The Queen’s Gambit Based on the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, Netflix’s adaptation of The Queen’s Gambit became a global phenomenon when it premiered in 2020. Anya Taylor-Joy delivers a compelling performance as chess prodigy Beth Harmon, showcasing both sporting prowess and the complex emotional journey of the heroine. With its rich period detail and emotional pull, the series resonated with fans worldwide – and increased the popularity of chess amongst women and young people.



© Alamy Stock Photo,Allstar Picture Library Limited Brideshead Revisited (1981) Adapted from Evelyn Waugh’s 1945 novel, Brideshead Revisited is often hailed as one of the most faithful and artful literary adaptations ever produced for TV. The 11-part ITV miniseries captured the melancholic beauty of Waugh’s prose, with Jeremy Irons delivering a quietly captivating performance as Charles Ryder. Set primarily against the stunning backdrop of North Yorkshire’s Castle Howard, the atmospheric adaptation remains a high watermark for today’s period dramas.



© Alamy Stock Photo,FlixPix Game of Thrones Adapting George R.R. Martin’s sprawling fantasy saga was an ambitious gamble that paid off spectacularly. Game of Thrones redefined epic television with its complex characters and fantastical settings, and while the first few seasons followed the novels closely, the show later diverged after outpacing its novel counterparts. While the narrative was occasionally divisive amongst fans and critics alike, the show’s sprawling cast and production value set a new standard for ambitious literary adaptations.



© Alamy Stock Photo,©BBC-America / Courtesy: Everett Collection Killing Eve Based on Luke Jennings’s 2017 Codename Villanelle novellas, Killing Eve reimagined the spy thriller genre with a heavy dose of sharp wit, dark humour, and electrifying performances. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer’s cat-and-mouse dynamic as MI6 agent Eve and assassin Villanelle propelled this adaptation to popularity, where it quickly earned a devoted legion of fans. Fresh, complex, and emotionally rich, it quickly became a standout in modern TV.



© CBS Alias Grace Another Margaret Atwood adaptation, the 2017 miniseries Alias Grace is lesser known than its Hulu counterpart, but just as haunting. Sarah Gadon delivers a compelling performance as Grace Marks, a servant convicted of murder in 19th-century Canada. The show remains faithful to Atwood’s intricate narrative, weaving suspense and eeriness into a thoroughly thrilling watch.



© Getty Images,Paramount Pictures Sex and the City A cultural cornerstone of the late 90s and 00s, the popular series was an adaptation of a collection of essays by real-life Carrie Bradshaw, journalist Candace Bushnell. Like Bushnell’s column in The New York Observer, the show offers a candid glimpse into the complex and cosmopolitan lives of modern women in New York City, and has even had a resurgence amongst Gen Z. Featuring sharp dialogue and some truly iconic style moments, the series redefined conversations around friendship, love, and independence.

© Alamy Stock Photo,AJ Pics Gossip Girl Based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s young adult novel series from the early 00s, Gossip Girl immersed readers, and later legions of viewers, in the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite teens. The show’s narration, blended with an addictive mix of social intrigue and lavish style, gave the literary source a unique edge that captivated a generation.



© Shutterstock,Hartswood Films Sherlock Sherlock reimagined Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic detective stories for the 21st century, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as the dynamic duo Holmes and Watson. The series’ inventive storytelling and cinematic style appealed to fans, and despite later seasons earning lukewarm reception, its undeniable impact on modern TV adaptations – and its role making Cumberbatch synonymous with the famous detective – remains firmly intact.



© BBC/Playground Entertainment Wolf Hall Adapted from Hilary Mantel’s Booker Prize-winning novels, Wolf Hall is a masterful portrayal of Tudor England through the eyes of Thomas Cromwell. Mark Rylance’s performance anchors this series in a world of political intrigue and sumptuous historical detail. Faithful to Mantel’s intricate text, Wolf Hall is a compelling exploration and power, loyalty, and ambition in one of England’s most turbulent eras.



© BBC War and Peace (2016) The 2016 BBC adaptation of Tolstoy’s sweeping epic featured an all-star ensemble cast, including Lily James and Gillian Anderson, and was adapted for screen by Andrew Davies, who also wrote the aforementioned Pride and Prejudice adaptation. This rich series captures the grandeur and tragedy of Napoleonic Russia, striking a balance between historical scope and intimate storytelling.



© HBO Band of Brothers Band of Brothers is a gripping World War II miniseries based on the nonfiction book by historian Stephen E. Ambrose, itself drawn from interviews and memoirs of veterans. The series dramatises the history of ‘Easy Company’, a unit of American paratroopers who parachuted into Normandy on D-Day. Created by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, the show’s historical detail and sweeping scale cemented it as one of the most powerful war adaptations ever made for TV.



© Simon Ridgway,Bad Wolf His Dark Materials First adapted into a full-length feature film in 2007, Philip Pullman’s fantasy trilogy found an arguably more ambitious and faithful adaptation in the 2019 BBC series His Dark Materials. Featuring stellar performances from Ruth Wilson and James McAvoy, the show follows a young girl who uncovers a dark conspiracy spanning parallel worlds.



© Alamy Stock Photo,Album,AMC A Discovery of Witches Blending academic intrigue, fantasy, and romance, A Discovery of Witches is based on the All Souls trilogy by Deborah Harkness. Starring Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode, the series follows a witch and a vampire entangled in a forbidden relationship and a centuries-old mystery. With its lush settings, from the University of Oxford to Venice, it delivered an enjoyable new take on the supernatural genre.



© Larry Horricks,AMC Network Entertainment LLC Interview with the Vampire Another supernatural adaptation, this gothic horror show is based on Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles series, primarily set in 20th century New Orleans. This series had big shoes to fill after the fan-favourite 1994 film adaptation, but delivered a fresh, emotionally charged reimagining, leaning into the novel’s queerness and creating a bold, character-driven story that breathed new life into Rice’s popular work.



© Photo Credit: Parisa Taghizadeh Lockwood & Co. Although this lesser-known adaptation was cancelled after just one season on Netflix, it received rave reviews from critics for its atmospheric cinematography and gripping storyline. Based on the book series by Jonathan Stroud, this paranormal mystery follows a trio of teen ghost-hunters in a haunted version of modern London, blending supernatural suspense with sharp dialogue and strong performances.



© Alamy Stock Photo,BBC / Album Little Women (2017) Often overshadowed by Greta Gerwig’s 2019 film, this three-part miniseries starring Maya Hawke as Jo March was praised for its stunning production and loyalness to the novel. Evoking the charming warmth and emotional intimacy of Louisa May Alcott’s text, the series offers a heartfelt portrayal of the March sisters, featuring supporting performances from the late Michael Gambon and Angela Lansbury.



© Alamy Stock Photo,Chris Reardon,Everett Collection,Netflix Anne with an E Netflix’s modern reimagining of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s beloved Anne of Green Gables novels weaves contemporary themes like identity, feminism, and social justice into the text. Amybeth McNulty’s spirited portrayal of Anne captures the character’s fiery imagination and resilience, while the series expands on the original story and brings in new elements.



© BBC North and South This acclaimed BBC adaptation of Elizabeth Gaskell’s North and South skillfully brings to life the social and industrial tensions of 1850s England. Richard Armitage and Daniela Denby-Ashe received widespread praise for their roles as the fiery protagonists John Thornton and Margaret Hale, and the series combines romance and class conflict to create a compelling and emotionally rich adaptation.



© Alamy Stock Photo,Pictorial Press Ltd Sharp Objects Based on Gillian Flynn’s psychological thriller, Sharp Objects stars Amy Adams as journalist Camille Preaker, who returns to her hometown in Missouri to cover the murders of two young girls. The limited series received praise for its haunting ambience and unflinching exploration of family secrets, anchored by Adams’ compelling lead performance.



© Alamy Stock Photo,Pictorial Press Ltd Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell This BBC adaptation of Susanna Clarke’s 2004 alternative history novel brings to life a version of 19th-century England where magic once existed and is now returning with two men. Exploring English cultural tropes like the North-South divide, the series is a unique take on the power struggles between two very different magicians.



© BBC Sense and Sensibility (2008) The 2008 BBC miniseries is often compared to its 1995 film counterpart, but holds its own as a clever adaptation of the classic Austen novel. Featuring strong performances from an ensemble cast and elegant period detail, it beautifully explores the trials and tribulations of the Dashwood sisters.

© Alamy Stock Photo,Album Pachinko Based on Min Jin Lee’s acclaimed 2017 novel, Pachinko traces the multi-generational story of a Korean family living in Japan, exploring themes of identity, displacement, and resilience. Premiering on Apple TV in 2022, the show was lauded by critics for its rich storytelling and stunning visual style, offering a powerful look at history through a personal lens.

