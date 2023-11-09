All Creatures Great and Small: Rachel Shenton's private life away from the show

All Creatures Great and Small fans were delighted when the heartwarming show returned to Channel 5 recently for its fourth series. Viewers adore the show for its often emotional storylines and loveable cast, consisting of Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton and Samuel West.

But how much do you know about Rachel away from the show? The former Hollyoaks actress occasionally shares updates on her life when she's not busy filming for All Creatures…

WATCH: All Creatures Great and Small's James and Helen talk starting a family in season four trailer

Rachel Shenton's family life

Rachel prefers to keep her personal life away from the spotlight, but the actress clearly has a close bond with her mother, Joy. Posting on Instagram back in March, the star dedicated a post to her mum to mark Mother's Day.

The photo, seemingly taken at a wedding, showed the actress looking radiant in a glittering floor-length dress while holding her mother's hand who was dressed in a gorgeous white gown. Rachel wrote in the caption: "I love you Mamma."

Rachel Shenton's husband

Rachel Shenton is enjoying success in her acting career, and it seems her husband is equally successful, too. Rachel is married to Chris Overton, 34, who is an actor himself having starred in DCI Banks, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and more.

The pair, who wed in 2018 after meeting in 2010, even enjoyed a joint celebration when a project they worked on together was nominated for an Oscar. The couple flew out to Los Angeles to attend the 2018 Academy Awards where they named winners of the Oscar for Live Action Short Film. Chris and Rachel's film is called The Silent Child which follows a six-year-old deaf girl who lives a silent life before meeting a kind social worker. While Rachel wrote and starred in the short, Chris stepped behind the camera as director.

© Rachel Shenton/Instagram Rachel Shenton with her husband, Chris

Posting about the incredible moment on Instagram, Rachel said at the time: "I started writing The Silent Child in my bedroom in Los Angeles - I could never have imagined that two years later I’d be back to collect an Oscar – it still hasn't sunk in. This film and its subject is very close to my heart and I’m so proud that our little project has raised the profile of deafness.

"Thank you to everyone who supported us and thank you for all your lovely messages (sorry I haven't got back to everyone yet). The biggest thank you of all to our A- team that made this film possible ...especially our incredibly talented director Chris Overton (who also happens to be my fiancé)."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Rachel Shenton sits for interview on This Morning

Inside The All Creature Great and Small star's home

Rachel hasn't shared much of her home with her fans, but the star did post this adorable snap back in August alongside her beloved dog Rosie in what appears to be her living room. The Helen Alderson actress can be seen looking seriously glam with her trademark brunette waves styled with a fedora hat. The star's photo also shows a brown leather sofa decorated with cream corduroy cushions while a frame hangs on the wall behind.

But our eyes were immediately drawn to Rachel's adorable furry friend! She wrote in the caption: "Love is a four-legged word."

© Instagram Rachel Shenton with her dog

What has the actress said about her time on the show?

Meanwhile, Rachel is clearly loving her time on All Creatures Great and Small and is keen to return in the future, despite admitting she didn't yield the power to control its return.

"I don't think we're the people to ask," she said to Radio Times, adding: "We absolutely love making it. We're having a good time, and we'd love to do more but – unfortunately – we don't make those decisions."