Netflix's new 5-part historical thriller from Line of Duty producers sounds like a must-watch

Netflix has announced a new historical thriller, The Boys From Brazil, based on Ira Levin's chilling thriller novel of the same name which is billed as a tale of "obsession, vengeance, and the terrifying persistence of hatred" and follows a holocaust survivor's decades-long battle to bring Nazi fugitives to justice.

The series is adapted by The Crown boss Peter Morgan and boasts a seriously impressive cast, including Succession star Jeremy Strong and Sex Education's Gillian Anderson.

I love historical thrillers and I seriously cannot wait for his one. Peter Morgan, the creator of multi-award winning drama The Crown, clearly knows what he's doing when it comes to making gripping historical series. Plus, the show comes from World Productions, known for their high-octane dramas Line of Duty and Vigil, and Orchid Pictures (The Crown), while Alex Gabassi, who directed episodes of The Crown and Netflix's gripping Keira Knightley-starring spy thriller Black Doves, is also on board.

What is The Boys From Brazil about?

The story is told across three decades, from the immediate aftermath of World War II through to the political turbulence of the 1970s. The series centres on Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter Yakov Liebermann and his lifelong crusade to bring Nazi fugitives to justice — a crusade that has cost him nearly everything.

The synopsis continues: "When one of his young protégées working undercover in Brazil learns of a shocking Nazi plan, Liebermann is in a race against time to expose an unimaginable truth: Doctor Johann-Friedrich Meinhardt, a sadistic Nazi scientist believed to be long-dead, is alive and orchestrating a diabolical project to spark the rise of a Fourth Reich."

Who stars in the show?

The series boasts a seriously stacked cast, led by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice, Succession), who stars as Yakov Liebermann alongside August Diehl (A Hidden Life, Inglourious Basterds) as Johann-Friedrich Meinhardt. They're joined by Daniel Brühl (Rush, Inglourious Basterds) as Von Harteneck, Gillian Anderson (The Crown, Sex Education) as Frieda Steiner, Shira Haas (Unorthodox) as Anna Koehler and Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex) as Hannah Liebermann.

When will the series be released?

So far, Netflix has yet to announce a release date. However, with filming set to begin next month in the United Kingdom, Germany, Bulgaria, and Spain, we'd expect a late 2026 or early 2027 release. We'll keep you in the loop, so stay tuned for more updates as they're announced.