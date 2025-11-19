'Brilliant' detective drama that viewers 'can't stop watching' is your next Netflix binge

Netflix has added another gripping detective show to its ever-increasing list of crime dramas – and this one is a must-watch for fans of the genre. Mr Mercedes, which first premiered on the now-defunct US channel Audience in 2017, is based on the Bill Hodges novel trilogy by Stephen King about a retired detective who is haunted by a serial killer.

As a huge fan of detective dramas, I can't wait to sink my teeth into this one. Not only does the show boast an impressive 91 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes and received rave reviews from viewers, but its cast list is seriously impressive. Before you get the popcorn out, keep reading to find out all you need to know about the show.

© Network/Everett/Shutterstock The series follows retired detective Bill Hodges What is Mr Mercedes about? Based on the New York Times Best-Selling Bill Hodges trilogy by Stephen King, the series centres around retired detective Bill Hodges, who is tormented by a serial killer through a series of letters and emails, causing him to set out on a dangerous and potentially felonious crusade to protect his loved ones and himself. The Netflix logline reads: "A retired detective, haunted by a deadly crime he couldn't solve, hunts for the merciless killer who intentionally drove his car into a crowd of people."

WATCH: The trailer for Mr Mercedes

© Network/Everett/Shutterstock Holland Taylor plays Ida Silver Who stars in Mr Mercedes? The show boasts an impressive cast list, led by Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) as Bill Hodges, Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful) as Brady Hartsfield, Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men) as Ida Silver and Justine Lupe (Succession) as Holly Gibney.

© Corbis via Getty Images The series is based on the Bill Hodges trilogy by Stephen King What have viewers said about Mr Mercedes? The series has been praised by viewers on social media since its initial release in 2017 and has been hailed as "binge-worthy". Taking to X, one person wrote: "Season 1 of #MrMercedes was absolutely brilliant. All the cast were excellent...especially #brendangleeson and @HarryTreadaway," while another added: "Brilliant performance by #BrendanGleeson in #mrmercedes. Never heard of it before and now I can't stop watching wow." A third described the series as "one of the best @StephenKing adaptations", while another penned: "Just binge watched #MrMercedes and I could not stop. Loved @StephenKing's #BillHodgesTrilogy. Please bring us a season 4 with the same actors. ALL of them deserve Emmys!" Despite calls for a fourth season, the show was discontinued in 2020. No announcement was made about whether it would be renewed or had been officially cancelled.

© Network/Everett/Shutterstock The show was met with positive reviews from critics What have critics said about Mr Mercedes? The show was met with positive reviews from critics upon its release, with The Guardian describing it as a "good old-fashioned, race-against-time thriller" while The Irish Independent awarded the show five stars, hailing it as "a big, chunky, immediately addictive gem of a thriller".

All three seasons of Mr Mercedes are available to stream on Netflix now.