Who is I'm a Celeb star Angry Ginge? The online star with millions of followers – real name and life off-screen revealed

This year's I'm a Celebrity line-up has been confirmed, and one of the more unusual stars on the list is social media content creator Angry Ginge. While the 24-year-old might not be known to everyone, he is incredibly popular online, with 1.4 million people following his content on Twitch, while he has a further 889,000 subscribers on YouTube. The star will be mingling with the likes of Martin Kemp, Shona McGarty and Kelly Brook on this series, so here's all you need to know about him…

Streaming career

Angry Ginge is best known for his videos on streaming platform Twitch, where he creates football-related content, mostly around the FIFA game series. He started his career back in 2020, and he came from humble beginnings, with an average of just 40 people tuning in for some of his initial videos. Speaking to the indy100, he reflected: "I remember my very first stream kept crashing because I had a £15 capture card that didn't have any audio from my PlayStation, I used to have to get on my knees to plug it back in. I think my first stream peaked at 40 viewers and not many came back and I made £12.44 off donations through that first stream. After that I was getting around six or seven on average with peaks of around 11."

The star initially pulled away from streaming due to low numbers, however, after his granddad passed away in 2021, he was inspired to pick the career up again. He explained to the indy100 how one of his last memories of his late grandfather was him saying how he thought the streamer would become a successful businessman due to his skills in the board game Monopoly. "That's always stuck with me and in March that year, I booted my streams up again and thought I'm going to give it a go because he might have been right and then it managed to take off," he said.

The star started promoting himself on TikTok, and after a close friend "raided" his channel, which is when one livestreamer directs their own audience to another livestream, his popularity exploded. The raid generated 20,000 views for Angry Ginge, and his channel has been riding high ever since. His content even earned him a nomination for Best Sports Streamer at the 2024 Streamer Awards, although he lost out to thesketchreal.

Angry Ginge doesn't just do football online, but the star has also dabbled in the sport in real life. The 24-year-old has played in several charity football matches, including Soccer Aid earlier this year. The star played alongside the likes of Paddy McGuinness, Mo Farah, Roman Kemp and Louis Tomlinson. Although the celeb team ultimately lost the match, Angry Ginge was awarded man of the match.

© AFP via Getty Images Angry Ginge has competed in charity football matches

Life away from fame

Away from the streaming world, Angry Ginge is known as Morgan Burtwistle, and he grew up in a council estate in Salford, Greater Manchester. Unsurprisingly, the star is a massive football fan and has been supporting Manchester United since his youth, with Wayne Rooney being his sporting hero. Thanks to his fame, Angry Ginge has been able to meet Wayne, and speaking about the experience he told indy100: "The one thing I'll say about Wayne Rooney is that he's absolutely brilliant, he's just a normal, down to earth lad and he's hilarious, he's funny, he's my idol as well growing up. The fact I've managed to go to his house and have a drink with him, let alone just to chill and speak to him is just crazy."

© James Gourley/Shutterstock The star has been seen landing in Australia

As for his screen name, he reportedly chose the moniker due to his red hair and his tendency to get easily frustrated while playing games. It's unclear whether Angry Ginge is in a relationship, but the star is close friends with fellow I'm a Celeb star Aitch. Speaking to the MailOnline about their bond, he said: "I saw comments, even on the plane here saying, 'Ginge and Aitch are going to...' It adds a little bit of pressure because you want to entertain anyway."