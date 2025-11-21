Kelly Brook's family forced to defend star after Kelly Osbourne's 'bully' rant

The family of Kelly Brook hit back on Friday after Kelly Osbourne accused her of being a 'bully' following a clash with her brother Jack on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.

The daughter of the late Ozzy Osbourne took to Instagram to weigh in on her brother's relationship with the radio presenter after an awkward encounter in Wednesday's episode of the beloved ITV show.

The interaction under fire was when Jack offered to help Kelly cut up fish as she was finding it hard without gagging. She later said to the camera that Jack had "elbowed" her aside, saying: "I saw Jack's eyes light up, it was like Christmas to Jack, and he came running over and elbowed me out of the way to get to this fish like a caveman, and I was like, no, I'm going to do it."

© ITV/Shutterstock Jack and Kelly fell out over chopping fish

In response, Jack's sister said on Instagram: "'Kelly Brook… I don't think I like you. Elbowing out of the way to get to the fish… you're so performative, with all the gagging and the over‑dramatics. You bring out my big‑sister vibes where I want to attack you because I feel like you're a bit of a bully." The Osbournes have a long history of publicly defending each other, dating back to when they starred on the hit reality show, The Osbournes.

Now Kelly Brooke's stepdad has called the bullying allegation "a load of rubbish" according to the DailyMail.

Jack and Kelly's jungle clashes

This isn't the first time Jack and Kelly have clashed over meal times in the famous camp. There was also an incident over peeling potatoes, which, together with fish gate, caused a former campmate to weigh in.

Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough, who starred on last year's series, stepped in to defend both Kelly and Jack, reminding viewers that the show is shaped by heavy editing and only ever shows "tiny snippets" of what really goes on in camp.

© Yoshitaka Kono Former campmate Dean weighed in on the drama

Dean told the Standard at the ZYN Rolling Stone UK Awards: "The I'm A Celeb team are amazing. They put together the most amazing show, that’s exactly what they’re doing – editing stuff together. You don’t see the build-up; you don’t see the true conversation. You don’t see the conflict resolution. You’re getting tiny little snippets of stuff."

"It is an entertainment show, you should be watching it to be entertained not to chime in on because I guarantee if you were to pull Kelly and Jack to the side and ask them how they’re really feeling, they’d probably say, 'Oh for goodness sake, it’s nothing, don't be worrying about it.'"