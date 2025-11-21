Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet the real life partners of the Wicked: For Good stars
Meet the real life partners of the Wicked: For Good stars

The second installment in the Wicked series, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, premiered with fanfare on November 21, 2025.

riana Grande and Cynthia Erivo pose during the New York City premiere of the film "Wicked: For Good"© Getty Images
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Wicked: For Good is finally in theaters! The second installment comes a year after Wicked was released and follows the evolving friendship between Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (played by Ariana Grande) after they discovered the Wizard's desire to rid Oz of speaking animals.

While Wicked: For Good is definitely more about friendship than romance, the intrigue about the real love lives of the film's stars captivates fans. With longtime loves and set romances, the cast of Wicked: For Good are in an array of relationships, and HELLO! dug into them. Here's everything we know about the real life partners of the Wicked: For Good stars.

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande attend The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala © Getty Images for National Board

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

Ariana met Ethan Slater on the Wicked set. While the couple haven't been too public with their relationship, the actor – who plays Boq in the film – told GQ in 2024 that: "I'm just really, really proud of Ari and the work she's done on this. She's poured herself into it. I'm really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I'm really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did."

Before Ariana and Ethan got together, Ariana had a string of public relationships. She famously dated Pete Davidson and the late musician Mac Miller. She married Dalton Gomez during the pandemic, and officially filed for divorce in September 2023. For his part, Ethan was married to Lilly Jay. The two welcomed a son in August 2022 before their divorce.

Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo attend FIJI Water at The 3rd Annual Gold House GOLD GALA at The Music Center on May 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Michael Kovac

Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe

The Wicked Witch of the West has been in a relationship with actor Lena Waithe for several years. Cynthia and Lena met at the Met Gala and, as Lena exclusively told Variety in 2020: "[have] been vibing ever since." The couple is very private, but Lena has shown up for Cynthia during the Wicked press tour – attending several events including the New York premiere of Wicked: For Good.

The duo met at the gym© Instagram

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston

The Wizard, Jeff Goldblum, has been married to his wife, Emilie Livingston, since 2014. The two met at an Equinox gym in 2011. "I saw her from across a crowded room, and I marched up to her, entranced, and began some kind of conversation," Jeff told Wired in 2018. Emilie was an Olympic gymnast who competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

A year after their wedding, Jeff and Emilie welcomed their first son, Charlie. Two years later, they welcomed their second son, River.

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt attend the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.© Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt

The Oscar winning actress married her longtime partner, Jean Todt, on July 27, 2023. The couple met in June 2004 in Shanghai. Michelle and Jean got engaged one month after meeting, but waited 19 years before marrying in a ceremony in Geneva. In a romantic Instagram post, Jean wrote: "Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!"

Jonathan Bailey attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2025 on September 22, 2025 in London, England© Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey

The Sexiest Man Alive keeps his love life private. In December 2023, Jonathan Bailey told The Standard: "Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don't know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs." He continued, noting that he was seeing a "lovely man."

This month, the actor opened up to People about his relationship needs. Jonathan said: "Communication — and being clear. Transparency is absolutely utmost, utmost, utmost. And really supporting, really cheerleading and watching someone thrive, should be a real turn-on."

Marissa Bode and her girlfriend Lauren Brooks at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards© Getty Images

Marissa Bode and Lauren Brooks

Marissa Bode, who plays Nessarose in Wicked: For Good, has dated her girlfriend for over two years. The actress and Lauren Brooks made their red carpet debut at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media awards in March 2025. A year earlier, Marissa wrote to Instagram: "Happiest Valentine's Day to the prettiest, smartest, most understanding gal I know @laurennbrooks. You mean the world to me and more."

Colman Domingo and his husband Raul in New York© Getty

Colman Domingo and Raúl Domingo

Colman Domingo stars in Wicked: For Good as the Cowardly Lion. The Oscar nominated actor's meeting with his husband, Raúl Domingo, was kismet. In 2005, Colman and Raúl crossed paths in a Walgreens parking lot and officially met after finding each other in the Missed Connections page on Craigslist. The couple married in 2014 and are happily together.

After Colman won a Creative Arts Emmy for his work in Euphoria, he dedicated the award to his husband, saying: ""A lot of kindness brought me to this stage, people who love me, people who lift me up. Thank you to those people. Thank you to my darling Raúl, this is for you."

