Meet the real life partners of the Wicked: For Good stars

Wicked: For Goodis finally in theaters! The second installment comes a year after Wicked was released and follows the evolving friendship between Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (played by Ariana Grande) after they discovered the Wizard's desire to rid Oz of speaking animals.
Ariana met Ethan Slater on the Wicked set. While the couple haven't been too public with their relationship, the actor – who plays Boq in the film – told GQ in 2024 that: "I'm just really, really proud of Ari and the work she's done on this. She's poured herself into it. I'm really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I'm really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did."
The Wicked Witch of the West has been in a relationship with actor Lena Waithe for several years. Cynthia and Lena met at the Met Gala and, as Lena exclusively told Variety in 2020: "[have] been vibing ever since." The couple is very private, but Lena has shown up for Cynthia during the Wicked press tour – attending several events including the New York premiere of Wicked: For Good.
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston
The Wizard, Jeff Goldblum, has been married to his wife, Emilie Livingston, since 2014. The two met at an Equinox gym in 2011. "I saw her from across a crowded room, and I marched up to her, entranced, and began some kind of conversation," Jeff told Wired in 2018. Emilie was an Olympic gymnast who competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
The Oscar winning actress married her longtime partner, Jean Todt, on July 27, 2023. The couple met in June 2004 in Shanghai. Michelle and Jean got engaged one month after meeting, but waited 19 years before marrying in a ceremony in Geneva. In a romantic Instagram post, Jean wrote: "Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!"
This month, the actor opened up to People about his relationship needs. Jonathan said: "Communication — and being clear. Transparency is absolutely utmost, utmost, utmost. And really supporting, really cheerleading and watching someone thrive, should be a real turn-on."
Marissa Bode and Lauren Brooks
Marissa Bode, who plays Nessarose in Wicked: For Good, has dated her girlfriend for over two years. The actress and Lauren Brooks made their red carpet debut at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media awards in March 2025. A year earlier, Marissa wrote to Instagram: "Happiest Valentine's Day to the prettiest, smartest, most understanding gal I know @laurennbrooks. You mean the world to me and more."
Colman Domingo and Raúl Domingo
Colman Domingo stars in Wicked: For Good as the Cowardly Lion. The Oscar nominated actor's meeting with his husband, Raúl Domingo, was kismet. In 2005, Colman and Raúl crossed paths in a Walgreens parking lot and officially met after finding each other in the Missed Connections page on Craigslist. The couple married in 2014 and are happily together.
After Colman won a Creative Arts Emmy for his work in Euphoria, he dedicated the award to his husband, saying: ""A lot of kindness brought me to this stage, people who love me, people who lift me up. Thank you to those people. Thank you to my darling Raúl, this is for you."