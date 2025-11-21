Meet the real life partners of the Wicked: For Good stars

Wicked: For Good is finally in theaters! The second installment comes a year after Wicked was released and follows the evolving friendship between Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (played by Ariana Grande) after they discovered the Wizard's desire to rid Oz of speaking animals.

While Wicked: For Good is definitely more about friendship than romance, the intrigue about the real love lives of the film's stars captivates fans. With longtime loves and set romances, the cast of Wicked: For Good are in an array of relationships, and HELLO! dug into them. Here's everything we know about the real life partners of the Wicked: For Good stars.

© Getty Images for National Board Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Ariana met Ethan Slater on the Wicked set. While the couple haven't been too public with their relationship, the actor – who plays Boq in the film – told GQ in 2024 that: "I'm just really, really proud of Ari and the work she's done on this. She's poured herself into it. I'm really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I'm really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did." Before Ariana and Ethan got together, Ariana had a string of public relationships. She famously dated Pete Davidson and the late musician Mac Miller. She married Dalton Gomez during the pandemic, and officially filed for divorce in September 2023. For his part, Ethan was married to Lilly Jay. The two welcomed a son in August 2022 before their divorce.

© Michael Kovac Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe The Wicked Witch of the West has been in a relationship with actor Lena Waithe for several years. Cynthia and Lena met at the Met Gala and, as Lena exclusively told Variety in 2020: "[have] been vibing ever since." The couple is very private, but Lena has shown up for Cynthia during the Wicked press tour – attending several events including the New York premiere of Wicked: For Good.

© Instagram Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston The Wizard, Jeff Goldblum, has been married to his wife, Emilie Livingston, since 2014. The two met at an Equinox gym in 2011. "I saw her from across a crowded room, and I marched up to her, entranced, and began some kind of conversation," Jeff told Wired in 2018. Emilie was an Olympic gymnast who competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. A year after their wedding, Jeff and Emilie welcomed their first son, Charlie. Two years later, they welcomed their second son, River.

© Getty Images Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt The Oscar winning actress married her longtime partner, Jean Todt, on July 27, 2023. The couple met in June 2004 in Shanghai. Michelle and Jean got engaged one month after meeting, but waited 19 years before marrying in a ceremony in Geneva. In a romantic Instagram post, Jean wrote: "Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!"

© Getty Images Jonathan Bailey The Sexiest Man Alive keeps his love life private. In December 2023, Jonathan Bailey told The Standard: "Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don't know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs." He continued, noting that he was seeing a "lovely man." This month, the actor opened up to People about his relationship needs. Jonathan said: "Communication — and being clear. Transparency is absolutely utmost, utmost, utmost. And really supporting, really cheerleading and watching someone thrive, should be a real turn-on."

© Getty Images Marissa Bode and Lauren Brooks Marissa Bode, who plays Nessarose in Wicked: For Good, has dated her girlfriend for over two years. The actress and Lauren Brooks made their red carpet debut at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media awards in March 2025. A year earlier, Marissa wrote to Instagram: "Happiest Valentine's Day to the prettiest, smartest, most understanding gal I know @laurennbrooks. You mean the world to me and more."