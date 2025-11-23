Martin Freeman's 'gritty' 10-part crime drama should be on your watchlist this week

Are you looking for a gritty new crime drama to get caught up in? ITVX has added StartUp to its roster of TV shows and it could be one to add to your watchlist.

Starring Martin Freeman, Adam Brody and Edi Gathegi, StartUp follows three unlikely people who come together to launch a new digital currency business venture called GenCoin.

When they capture the attention of a corrupt FBI agent, they're forced to navigate the crooked world of organised crime. The three-season series first dropped on Prime Video back in November 2016 and is now available to stream for free on ITVX.

Written by American filmmaker Ben Ketai (Chosen, Beneath, River Wild), StartUp sounds like the perfect series to get stuck into while the cold winter nights draw in.

Plus, you know you're in safe hands when Sherlock star Martin Freeman is at the helm, and with three seasons all comprising ten episodes each, it's sure to have you hooked for a good chunk of time. Read on for more details on StartUp…

What is StartUp about?

The show follows three people from entirely different walks of life: a banker from Brooklyn (Adam Brody), a hacker from Hialeah (Otmara Marrero) and a gangster from Little Haiti (Edi Gathegi).

When the three decide to team up to launch digital currency GenCoin, they must do so while evading a corrupt federal agent (Martin Freeman), who is determined to bring them down.

© Instagram/@itv Three unlikely people launch a new digital currency business venture called GenCoin

Who stars in StartUp?

Leading the series are Martin Freeman (Sherlock), Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Edi Gathegi (Superman, Twilight) and Otmara Marrero (Clementine).

They're joined by Ron Perlman (Hellboy), Mira Sorvino (Modern Family) and Addison Timlin (Fallen).

© Instagram/@itv Adam Brody and Otmara Marrero star

StartUp Rotten Tomatoes score

While the first season received a modest 36% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, the show has become a firm favourite with audiences, who have boosted the viewer score to an impressive 88%.

"Surprised at the bad reviews from the pro critics," said one person. "Only 36% from them but clearly I am not alone in liking StartUp as 86% of viewers liked season one! And as someone who doesn't generally like crime thrillers, I thought this was clever and intelligent with great characters and well produced."

© Instagram/@itv Edi Gathegi plays Ronald Dacey in StartUp

Meanwhile, another person penned: "It's gripping, the acting is great, the interface between tech, shady high-finance and crime is interesting. The multicultural aspect of the cast is great and it reflects the real world. The critics definitely got this one wrong. Edi Cathegi is brilliant, but so is the rest of the cast."

A third added: "I expected nothing but came away really impressed. This show has great pacing, a thrilling story and leaves you wanting more. Martin Freeman is brilliant. It's not quite as good as Ozark but feels quite similar in some ways. Do yourself a favour, don't listen to the critics and watch this show now!"