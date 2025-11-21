ITV's 'gripping' 4-part thriller with Happy Valley and Beyond Paradise stars looks seriously tense

ITV has unveiled a first look at its upcoming thriller, Betrayal, a "gripping" new espionage series from award-winning playwright and screenwriter David Eldridge – and I'll certainly be marking my calendar for its release in 2026.

Shaun Evans (Endeavour), Romola Garai (Vigil) and Zahra Ahmadi (Beyond Paradise) lead the cast and can be seen in a series of dramatic first look photos, one of which sees Shaun and Zahra's characters looking rather tense while the Endeavour star holds a long lens camera.

© Ben Blackall Shaun Evans as John Hughes, Zahra Ahmadi as Mehreen Sakari-Evans in Betrayal

I've been a big fan of Shaun Evans since he starred in ITV's brilliant detective drama, Endeavour, and can't wait to see him take on the role of a MI5 spy in the upcoming thriller. Plus, I'm a sucker for a compelling spy thriller and this one has the hallmarks of a great one: a captivating story with plenty of intrigue, high-stakes tension blended with relationship drama that adds emotional depth to the characters and a brilliant cast of stars.

What is Betrayal about?

The series follows John Hughes (Evans), a mid-career MI5 officer who is "navigating a rapidly evolving intelligence landscape while struggling to keep his personal life intact".

WATCH: Romola Garai stars in Vigil - have you seen it?

The synopsis teases: "Acting on a hunch, John meets a British-Iranian man with links to the Stockport gangland who claims to have intelligence about an imminent plot on UK soil. When the encounter takes an unexpected turn, John finds himself under internal investigation, facing scrutiny from his superiors, including Simone Grant (Nikki Amuka-Bird), while his partner Claire (Romola Garai) grapples with the secrecy that defines his world."

© ITV The Endeavour star plays a mid-career MI5 officer

But it's not just John's work life that's complicated as his efforts to save his marriage are made difficult by his inability to let the case go. He soon finds an unlikely ally in Mehreen Askari-Evans (Ahmadi), an intelligence operative who is tasked with taking over John's duties.

The synopsis concludes: "As John becomes increasingly convinced of the involvement of a hardline faction of the Iranian regime, he also starts to worry there are enemies closer to home. But can he identify the target and avert the attack before it’s too late?"

Who else stars in Betrayal?

The ensemble cast features several familiar faces, including Anthony Flanagan (Happy Valley), Gamba Cole (The Outlaws), Omid Djalili (His Dark Materials), Matthew Tennyson (Grantchester), Hayley Tamaddon (Unforgotten), Paddy Rowan (Four Lives), Waj Ali (Out There).

© ITV Romola Garai plays John's partner Claire

They are joined by Karim Kadjar (Wolf Hall), Emma Cunniffe (Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes), Georgina Rylance (Sherlock), Ben Lambert (Outlander), Julia Watson (Doctor Who) and Julian Wadham (Black Doves).

Meet the creative team

Not only is the on-screen talent seriously impressive, but the production team certainly knows how to make good drama. BAFTA and Emmy-nominated director Julian Jarrold, known for his work on A Very Royal Scandal, The Crown and This England, directs the show, while Irma Inniss (Mr Loverman, The Bay) produces.

Leading star Shaun Evans is also an executive producer on the series. The actor has clearly taken an interest in work behind the camera and is expanding his skill base, having previously executive produced and directed episodes of Endeavor.

© ITV/Shutterstock Shaun Evans is perhaps known for starring in ITV's Endeavour

Meanwhile, the series comes from the ITV Studios label Mammoth Screen, which has a number of gripping dramas on its slate, from Code of Silence, Poldark to Endeavour – so I've got high hopes for Betrayal.

When will Betrayal be released?

Betrayal will premiere on ITV1 and ITVX in 2026. While an official release date has yet to be announced, filming began back in June, and a first look photo indicates that the show is now in post-production, which means a spring release could be possible. Stay tuned for more updates.