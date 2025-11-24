ITV unveils thrilling new look at 'epic' returning 6-part thriller with Line of Duty star

ITV has shared a new look at the second season of Red Eye, a high-octane thriller starring Gangs of London's Jing Lusi and Line of Duty actor Martin Compston. It follows the hugely successful first season, which was one of ITV's top ten dramas of 2024 and drew in almost 30 million streams on ITVX.

While Richard Armitage, who played the lead role of Dr Matthew Nolan in the first series, won't be back for series two, Martin has joined the series in the role of Head of Embassy Security, Clay Brody.

The new season, which arrives on New Year's Day, couldn't come at a better time. When we're still curled up on our sofas, polishing off the chocolate selection boxes from Christmas and perhaps recovering from the previous night's New Year's celebrations, there's no doubt we'll be looking for a new series to keep us occupied. If season two is half as nail-biting as the first, then there's no doubt I'll be binge watching all six episodes.

The first look clip teases the action-packed episodes and includes flashes of intense scenes, including one of Martin's character in a physical fight with another man in an underground car park and another of Jing's DS Hana Li punching someone in the face. Meanwhile, new photos tease the tense second season, including one snap of DS Hana and Clay Brody poised for action, pointing their guns outside a closed metal door.

© ITV Jing Lusi and Martin Compston star in season 2 What is Red Eye season 2 about? The series, which is described as "epic", sees DS Hana Li and Head of Embassy Security, Clay Brody, forced to set aside past differences to solve a new high-stakes conspiracy. So far, further plot details have been kept under wraps.

© Laurence Cendrowicz/Bad Wolf/Sony Pictures Television Jing plays DS Hana Li Who else stars in Red Eye? Viewers can also expect to see the return of Lesley Sharp (Scott and Bailey) as the Head of MI5 Madeline Delaney and Jemma Moore (Silent Witness) as journalist Jess Li. Also reprising their roles in season two are Jonathan Aris (His Dark Materials), Robert Guilbert (Killing Eve), Cash Holland (Out of Her Mind) and Steph Lacey (Stay Close). Meanwhile, joining the show alongside Martin are Isaura Barbe-Brown (The Gold), Nicholas Rowe (The Crown), Danusia Samal (The Great), Trevor White (Industry) and Guy Williams (London Has Fallen).

© Laurence Cendrowicz/Bad Wolf/Sony Pictures Television Meet the creative team The series is once again penned by Peter A Dowling, whose producer credits include the 2005 psychological thriller Flightplan starring Jodie Foster, while playwright Jingan Young will write an episode. The drama is produced by Bad Wolf, which boasts an impressive list of high quality dramas on its slate, including His Dark Materials, Industry and Doctor Who. Meanwhile, Kieron Hawkes (The Burning Girls) directs the first three episodes, with Camilla Strøm Henriksen (Grace) directing the last three, so it's safe to say viewers are in for a gripping watch.