Line of Duty star's 'nail-biting' crime drama is the ultimate autumn binge

Fans of Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar might want to mark their calendars this October as the actor's gripping crime drama, Blood, is coming to Netflix. Set in a small Irish town, the 67-year-old actor plays a respected doctor whose wife dies suddenly. While everyone believes her death was an accident, his daughter, Cat, suspects that he might have had something to do with it. The drama, which also stars Carolina Main (Unforgotten), ran for two seasons from 2018 on Channel 5 and Virgin Media.

Adrian Dunbar is no stranger to starring in gripping crime thrillers, with hit shows such as Line of Duty and Ridley on his CV. For fans of the genre missing seeing Adrian on their screens, Blood could just be the ultimate binge-watch this autumn. Keep reading to find out more.

© BBC Adrian is perhaps best known for his starring role in Line of Duty

What is Blood about?

The series follows Cat, an isolated woman who is forced to confront her past following the news that her mother, who had been suffering from a long illness, had died suddenly. Cat's suspicions begin to mount against her father, Jim, a local GP and pillar of the community, when she notices discrepancies in his stories.

© Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Adrian Dunbar stars in the series

A synopsis continues: "Set over the week following Mary's death, Cat tries to uncover the truth, looking to the past to understand the present. The audience will constantly question whether Cat is paranoid or has, in fact, discovered a terrible truth about her father. Nothing and no one can be taken at face value. In Blood, the 'truth' depends on who you ask."

WATCH: The trailer for Blood

What have viewers said about the show?

Viewers have praised the series online, with one fan describing the first season as "a nail-biter". A second viewer compared the show to the ITV detective drama Broadchurch, writing: "Best TV series drama since Broadchurch!!!! Loved every minute of it! Can't wait to see season two," while another was hooked after three episodes, adding: "I am only on episode 3 of series 1 but it has me captivated. Atmospheric, beautifully filmed and acting worthy of BAFTAs. Just high-quality viewing."

© ITV Carolina Main (pictured above in Unforgotten) stars as Cat

The series was also well received by critics, with The Irish Independent describing the show as a "well-made, handsome piece of work, and the acting is exemplary", while The Guardian gave season two four stars, hailing it as a "smart, gripping saga that credits its audience with intelligence".

When does Blood come to Netflix?

According to Digital Spy, the series arrives on Netflix on 19 October. The show is currently available to stream on Acorn TV.