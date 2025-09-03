Line of Duty star joins season 2 of 'excellent' detective drama

An impressive cast of stars has joined the line-up for season two of the U&alibi detective drama Bookish, which is created by and stars Emmy Award-winning writer Mark Gatiss as bookshop owner Gabriel Book, who helps the police solve mysterious crimes in 1946 London. Mark stars alongside Bridgerton's Polly Walker and Professor T's Connor Finch, who will be joined by the likes of Jason Watkins (Line of Duty, McDonald & Dodds) and Miranda Richardson (The Last Anniversary) in season two.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the news: "If anyone knows how to create a perfect detective drama, it's Mark Gatiss – and I'm so excited to see what he has in store for this second instalment! Not only is he set to write and star in season two, but he's also brought in British acting royalty Jason Watkins, Claire Skinner and fellow Sherlock alum Rupert Graves."

© Nicolas VElter The detective drama is returning with a second season

Who has joined season 2?

Line of Duty's Jason Watkins has been cast as Harold Sneed, alongside The Last Anniversary's Miranda Richardson as Duchess Alberta. They're joined by Simon Callow (Étoile, The Boy That Never Was) as 'E', Rupert Graves (Surface, Washington Black) as Colonel Reggie Winters, Claire Skinner (Outnumbered, Coma) as Mrs Calthrop and Youssef Kerkour (Home, Stay Close) as Yusuf.

© Photo: Getty Images Jason Watkins has joined the cast of the show

Guest stars will also include Ricky Champ (Eastenders, Piglets) as Kendall, Allan Corduner (Tár, Homeland) as Maxie Kleinmann, Liza Sadovy (A Real Pain, Patience) as Ruth Kleinmann, Oli Fyne (Call the Midwife, Stella) as Hannah Kleinman, Ingrid Oliver (The Thursday Murder Club, Sweetpea) as Liesl Pohl and John Hopkins (A Very Royal Scandal, Masters of the Air) as Guy Windjammer.

© Photo: Rex Claire Skinner will play Mrs Calthrop

WATCH: The trailer for Bookish

Which stars are returning?

Reprising their roles alongside Mark Gatiss as Gabriel Book, Polly Walker as Trottie Book and Connor Finch as Jack Blunt are Elliot Levey as Inspector Bliss, Blake Harrison as Sergeant Morris and Buket Kömür as Nora.

© KEVIN BAKER Mark Gatiss stars as Gabriel Book in Bookish

The new series will also see the return of Rosie Cavaliero (Funny Woman, Kaos) as Ada Dredge, Gerard Horan (Belgravia: The Next Chapter, Detectorists) as Mr Baseheart, Nadia Albina (A Thousand Blows, All of You) as Dr Calder and Jonas Nay (Messiah Superstar, The Tattooist of Auschwitz) as Felix.

What to expect from Bookish season 2

Series one, which was hailed as "excellent" by viewers, introduced bookshop owner Gabriel Book, who helps the police solve "the strangest of crimes and the knottiest of murders".

In season two, Book investigates the world of spiritualism when he's asked to help solve the mysterious case involving medium Harold Sneed. The synopsis continues: "Off Savile Row, Bliss asks Book to help in a puzzling murder at a gentleman's outfitters - the elderly tailor Maxie Kleinmann is keen to confess to the murder but the evidence doesn't quite stack up and points to something much more complex and sinister. And Book and Jack are sent to the seemingly charming German village of Würl by the mysterious 'E' to thwart a thieving Duchess (Richardson) at Christmas time. However, festivities take a deadly turn when Book and Jack uncover secrets of their own, past and present, in an ominous castle brimming with plausible murder suspects."

© UKTV Polly Walker plays Trottie

The synopsis concludes: "Book's close association to the police continues to be not without its personal dangers and his lavender marriage with childhood best friend Trottie, is threatened by debonair Colonel Winters. Marrying post-war nostalgia with the reckless and life-affirming atmosphere of the times, Bookish is a stylish period detective drama with a difference."

All six episodes are available to stream via Sky, NOW and Virgin Media.