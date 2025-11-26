Why Law & Order: SVU fans are seeing less of Ice-T this season

Ice-T is getting a lot less screen time on this season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. And fans finally know why. The former rapper, 67, joined the show in 2000, during its second season. After almost 25 years on SVU, Sergeant Odafin Tutuola seems to be paring back.

While speaking with TMZ on Monday, November 24, Ice-T explained that fans will see less of him on this season of SVU because the show brought back another star. Kelli Giddish returned as Amanda Rollins to the legal drama after leaving in December 2022.

The budget constraint is likely due to the expense of having three high-salaried veteran actors (Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, and now Kelli) on full-time status simultaneously. "It's just basically business," Ice-T told TMZ. "They brought Kelli back and at the end of the day, they couldn't keep both of us on full-time, as far as budget-wise. They said, 'Ice, we'll have you come in and out this year.'"

When Kelli left the show after season 24, fans were heartbroken. SVU's showrunner, David Graziano, commented on Kelli's Instagram about the decision: "You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets. All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment," David wrote in the comments section of Kelli's Instagram post after he was bombarded with angry messages.

© Getty Images Ice T and his fellow cast members, Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish on set

Ice-T explained: "Everybody wanted Kelli back. We've got new cops. I am not leaving the show. I am more concerned with going to Season 28. This year, they said, 'Ice, we’re going to work you a little less.' Everything was cool with me. I understood."

© Virginia Sherwood/NBC Kelli stepped away from SVU for three years

Who is on this season of SVU?

The 27th season of SVU premiered on September 25, 2025 and with it came a few familiar faces as well as some new cast members. Of course, Mariska is once again starring as Olivia Benson. With her, Ice-T, and Kelli are Kevin Kane and Aimé Donna Kelly.

© Getty SVU has won a total of six Emmy Awards

While Ice-T's "Fin" Tutuola's role has been scaled back this season, he is still very much involved. During the season premiere, Fin was attacked and his gun was stolen after he intervened in a supposed assault. The actor's character took time off from the force to recover mentally.

Ice-T adores his SVU cast. After it was announced Kelli would be returning, the actor told People: "I'm in love with everybody on the show, so it’s good to be back with her. [We will also see] Kevin and Aimé as series regulars… so you know, we pass the buck around."

© Virginia Sherwood/NBC Before joining SVU, Ice T was a Grammy winning rapper

SVU is a legendary show with an ever changing cast. "The thing about SVU is, we have no idea where it’s going," he added. "Mariska is a producer so she kind of knows where the boat's being steered. But until we get a script, we don't know."