The reason why this controversial Law & Order: SVU episode was pulled from screens will shock you The episode was considered too controversial...

Having been on the air for more than two decades, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has aired many gripping 'ripped from the headlines' episodes that feature storylines loosely based on real crimes.

However, back in 2016, an episode rather ironically titled Unstoppable never made it to air because it was considered too controversial at the time. It's the only episode in the police procedural's 20-year history that has been pulled for schedules. Find out more below...

Gary Cole, who recently joined the cast of NCIS as Special Agent Alden Parker, was set to star in the episode as a character supposedly based on Donald Trump who, at the time was a contender in the 2016 presidential race. According to TV Line, the controversial episode featured "a Trump-like presidential candidate whose campaign is derailed when he's accused of raping an underage girl".

However, despite being filmed, edited and scheduled to air back in October 2016, the episode never made it to screens amid internal concerns over its timing and contents.

NCIS Gary Cole was set to appear in the 2016 episode

After initially postponing the airdate to after the election - which fell on 8 November 2016 - NBC decided to shelve the episode indefinitely after Trump won the hotly-contested election against Hilary Clinton.

He served as US President for four years before losing out to Democrat candidate Joe Biden in the most recent election in 2020. Both before and during his time in office, multiple women came forward with allegations of assault or harassment against him, which Trump has denied.

While we have no idea just how the episode ended, it's clear that the show's bosses felt it was just too risky to air in the election runup and Trump's subsequent time in office, and so to this date, it has never seen the light of day on broadcast television.

