Heart-pounding 6-part crime drama is your TV binge this weekend

Looking for an adrenaline-pumping crime drama to binge-watch over the weekend? Channel 4 has got you covered. The glossy, high-stakes Spanish drama, Marbella, arrives on the streaming platform on Friday, and if you're a fan of shows like Narcos, then this could be one for you.

The six-part series is set against the backdrop of Marbella's shadowy criminal underworld and follows a talented but morally loose lawyer, who works as a fixer for criminal gangs operating in the area.

The drama comes to Channel 4 via its offshoot streaming service, Walter Presents, which highlights top-rated, award-winning foreign-language dramas which are hand-picked by Italian TV producer, Walter Iuzzolino, who has executive producer credits on hit series such as Professor T, Bookish and The Couple Next Door. Marbella is just one of a number of gripping foreign language dramas to choose from on the platform, and as a big fan of crime dramas myself, I'm intrigued by this one. With plenty of glamour, violence and a propulsive story, I'll be adding this one to my watchlist. Keep reading to find out more.

© Channel 4 The show is set in Marbella's glamorous yet shadowy hub of global organised crime What is Marbella about? Set in Marbella's glamorous yet shadowy hub of global organised crime, where there are "unlimited opportunities" for 130 criminal organisations operating in the area. The story centres around César, a "brilliant but morally flexible lawyer, who represents second-tier criminals while resenting his rival, top lawyer Carlos Setién," according to the synopsis. His opportunity to rise to the top comes when Yassim, a ruthless capo of the Mocro Mafia, which is a real criminal network of drug gangs, arrives to open a new cocaine route through the port of Málaga. The synopsis continues: "César outmaneuvers Setién and takes Yassim on as a client, helping him infiltrate the port's infrastructure. But alliances fracture, rival gangs retaliate, and César will be forced to break his own rules—crossing into active crime and making dangerous enemies." Director Dani de la Torre (La Unidad, Gun City) created the show after reading a news article about how the Spanish coastal town had become a playground for hundreds of criminal organisations, according to Variety. "Every day, news stories are coming out about the Marbella gangs, but these organizations have so much money that it makes it very difficult for the police to properly fight against them," de la Torre told the publication. "What you have now is a special ecosystem in Marbella, with non-stop parties and bottles of whisky costing two thousand euros… The mafia turned the whole of Marbella into their headquarters."

© Channel 4 Hugo Silva stars as César Who stars in Marbella? The series is led by a cast of Spanish stars, including Hugo Silva as César, Khalid El Paisano as Yassim, Manuela Calle as Alexandra, Alessandra Sironi as Daniela, Fernando Cayo as Esteban Setién and Craig Stevenson as Teddy.

© Channel 4 The series follows a morally loose lawyer working in Marbella What have viewers and critics said about the show? The series has been compared to Narcos by one viewer, who penned on IMDb: "If you love similar series, you're going to enjoy this one," noting that while the show is "entertaining", viewers should expect cliches of the genre. Meanwhile, Variety commented on the show's blood-pumping action sequences, while The Guardian described the series as "glossy" and "violent".