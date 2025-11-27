'Brilliant' crime drama set to return with Miss Austen star - see first look

Channel 4's has released a first look at its returning detective drama, Patience, which has added a new star to its cast list. Jessica Hynes, known for her roles in the W1A, Miss Austen and the second and third Bridget Jones films, has joined the show in the role of Detective Frankie Monroe.

The series, which airs on PBS in the US, follows young autistic archivist Patience (Ella Maisy Purvis), who in season one, began working for the police after her unique crime solving skills caught the attention of top detective Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser).

© Channel 4 / Amy Brammall Jessica Hynes has joined the cast as Detective Frankie Monroe

As a longtime fan of Jessica Hynes, I can't wait to see what she brings to the detective drama. The show is a departure from the BAFTA-winning star's well-known comedy roles, having made her name in brilliant series such as Spaced (which is one of my all-time favourite sitcoms) and W1A. Having signed onto more dramatic shows in recent years, such as Mary in the BBC's period series Miss Austen, and Mrs Glover in the moving drama Life After Life, Jessica expands her repertoire once again with Patience.

In the new series, which consists of eight episodes, Patience clashes with new boss, Detective Frankie Monroe, as she continues her work in the police criminal records department of the City of York. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.

WATCH: The trailer for Patience

What to expect from season two

Season two introduces Detective Frankie Monroe, a new boss at the City of York police, whose very different management style proves difficult for Patience, who has established herself as an invaluable member of the police criminal records department.

© Channel 4 / Amy Brammall Ella Maisy Purvis stars as Patience Evans

The synopsis reads: "When a new boss, Detective Frankie Monroe (Jessica Hynes) brings a very different management style, it proves tricky for them both to navigate. Love is also in the air in this series as Patience begins a relationship with a work colleague Elliot and the police department gets a makeover with the arrival of a new PR consultant all whilst tackling intriguing crimes in extraordinary settings such as York Minster."

Viewers can expect "more twisted and mysterious crimes in spectacular settings including a killer in York Minster, a murder in a monastery and a body in the Botanical Gardens."

The show is adapted from the French-Belgian crime series Astrid: Murder in Paris, which aired in 2019. Fans struggling to wait for season two can dive into the source material immediately, as the original show is currently available to stream in the UK via Walter Presents on Channel 4.

Who stars in Patience?

Ella Maisy Purvis (Bergerac, Malpractice) leads the cast as Patience. The 22-year-old actress, who was diagnosed with autism in her late teens, spoke about the importance of neurodivergent actors being cast in neurodivergent roles ahead of season one. "Why wouldn't you want the person with the most experience to play a role that is so shaped by the way in which they experience the world?" said the actress, adding: "Neurodivergent people experience the world in such a unique way, and no two are the same."

© Channel 4 / Amy Brammall The series returns to Channel 4 soon

While Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad) is notably absent from season two, having starred as DI Bea Metcalf in the first installment, Jessica Hynes (Miss Austen, W1A) has stepped in as the new co-lead, playing the role of Detective Frankie Monroe.

Viewers can also expect to see a number of returning stars, including Nathan Welsh (Trying) as DS Jake Hunter, Mark Benton (Shakespeare and Hathaway) as Calvin Baxter, Adrian Rawlins (Living) as Douglas Gilmore, Ali Ariaie (The Great) as DC Will Akbari, Connor Curren (Dodger) as Billy Thompson, Liza Sadovy (The Rumour) as Dr. Loretta Parsons and Tom Lewis (Gentleman Jack) as Elliot Scott.

What did viewers and critics say about season one?

The series received mixed reviews from critics, with The Guardian saying its "clunky depiction of autism just isn't good enough" in its two-star review, while The Times said the show "offers something new in the overcrowded genre" and praised leading star Ella Maisy Purvis's performance.

© Channel 4 / Eagle Eye Productions / Robert Viglasky Laura Fraser played Detective Bea Metcalf in season one

Viewers were also full of praise for the main star, with one person writing on X: "Just started watching the new drama Patience on Channel 4 and it's so good. The main character is a great autistic/neurodivergent representation and she's so relatable, she's also played by an actual neurodivergent actor! So a new show rec for those of you who relate."

Elsewhere, others hailed the drama as "fascinating" and brilliant", while one viewer described the series as "one of the best detective shows I have seen in years".

© Channel 4 / Eagle Eye Productions / Charlie Clift Viewers praised the first season as "brilliant"

When will Patience season two be released?

Channel 4 has yet to announce a release date for the show, but we'd expect a release sometime in the first half of 2026. The series will air on PBS in the US.