I'm a Celebrity fans emotional as Shona McGarty reflects on broken engagement

I'm a Celebrity fans have voiced their support for EastEnders star, Shona McGarty, following her heartbreaking admission in Thursday's episode. After fellow campmate Kelly Brook began talking about her five failed engagements, Shona, who recently split from Irish musician David Bracken, decided to step away. As she chatted to The Voice UK star, Tom Read Wilson, later on in the episode, Shona explained why she'd done so.

"I just couldn't be a part of that conversation, it just got too much. When I came in, I just broke up with my fiancé, so I just walked away," Shona, 34, said. "I think you did a really sensible thing," Tom replied, noting "Sometimes you have to tread water where you are, and think that that will happen, because I do think things right themselves." Visibly emotional, Shona added, "It's just I really want a family, like really."

© Instagram Shona McGarty pictured with David Bracken

"You're going to be amazing as a mummy," Tom raved. "I think focus on you now, and what turns you on and your talents, which is singular," he continued. "And then people in your orbit will celebrate you and your orbit will grow and one day, by accident, somewhere in that orbit will be that person [...] You know, coupled with the fact, and it shouldn't matter so much, but you are a raving beauty," he added.

Grateful for her campmate's advice, in a solo interview, Shona later said: "When you're having a bad day, to have Tom in camp is such a blessing. I'm like, if I want to open my heart, he'll listen and he gives the best advice. He's one of God's good people, Tom."

Following Shona's chat with Tom, fans have since praised the pair on Instagram. "Aww Tom is so sweet with Shona. She is a beautiful person inside and out and she will soon meet her Knight in shining armour!" wrote one. "Oh bless them both. What lovely people. Shona, your right person is out there!! Tom is exactly right. Big hugs, you two," added another. Meanwhile, a third quipped: "Tom setting the standard for besties everywhere."

Shona McGarty's relationship with ex-fiancé David Bracken

Shona was previously engaged to David Bracken, an Irish musician and aspiring actor. The pair, who went public with their romance in 2023, first met on TikTok, after David reached out, suggesting that he and Shona, who is a talented singer, collaborate on a duet. When she finally replied to his message eight months later, the pair got talking and after two years of chatting on social media, David finally flew to the UK, where he and Shona fell in love.

In 2024, David popped the question by a waterfall in Kyoto Garden in Kensington. While it's unknown exactly when the couple split, Shona's comments on I'm a Celebrity suggest that it wasn't long before the launch of I'm a Celebrity 2025, which occurred on 16 November.