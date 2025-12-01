This Maxine Peake drama with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes needs to be your Monday night watch

Say Nothing, Hulu's award-winning drama starring Maxine Peake, will make its debut on Channel 4 tonight (1 December). The nine-part series, which is also available to stream on Disney+, was inspired by Patrick Radden Keefe's non-fiction book of the same name. Originally released in November 2024, Say Nothing is at the top of our watch lists this week, after receiving glowing reviews from critics, not to mention a Certified Fresh score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. From the plot to the cast, here's what you need to know about the Belfast-based drama hailed as a "masterpiece" by fans on IMDb.

© FX / Disney Say Nothing has won several awards, including a Peabody Award

What is Say Nothing about?

Say Nothing has been adapted from investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe's book, which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for non-fiction in 2019. Focusing on several real-life people during The Troubles (a period of violent conflict in Northern Ireland which lasted 30 years, starting in the late 1960s), Say Nothing delves into the stories of Jean McConville, a mum-of-ten who was killed by the IRA, Dolours Price, the IRA front-line soldier who went to prison for bombing the Old Bailey in her teens, Gerry Adams, who helped stop the fighting, and more.

According to Channel 4, "Spanning four decades, the series opens with the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again.

WATCH: Say Nothing – Trailer

"Telling the story of various Irish Republican Army (IRA) members, Say Nothing explores the extremes some people will go to in the name of their beliefs, the way a deeply divided society can suddenly tip over into armed conflict, the long shadow of radical violence for all affected, and the emotional and psychological costs of a code of silence."

© FX / Disney+ Lola Petticrew as Dolours Price and Hazel Doupe as Marian Price in say Nothing

Leading the cast, Lola Petticrew portrays a younger version of Dolours Price, a real-life IRA volunteer, while Maxine Peake inhabits the character in her later years. Hazel Doupe, Helen Behan, Anthony Boyle, Josh Finan, Seamus O'Hara, Rory Kinnear and Damien Molony also star.

What are fans saying about the series?

Taking to IMDb, several viewers have shared their reactions to Say Nothing. "This is possibly the best piece of media I have ever seen!" raved one. "It is a masterpiece of storytelling and directing with the character development superbly crafted and depicted. Growing up in Northern Ireland during the 'Troubles' I can testify that the imagery, brutality and pain are all very real. The acting is excellent and the director should be given full credit for turning an incredible book into a cinematic masterpiece!"

© FX / Disney The nine-part drama plays out across multiple decades

Meanwhile, a second wrote: "Riveting & compelling. Top tier acting, writing and storytelling on display. One of the best series of the year. Anyone with even a slight interest in The Troubles should watch this. I was emotionally invested throughout. Bravo. I have the book and will be reading that now to get a different perspective."

"Say Nothing is hands down one of the best dramas I've ever seen," noted a third. "As someone familiar with Belfast and the history of the Troubles, I found the series strikingly realistic. The way it captures the persecution and degradation faced by the Catholic community is both harrowing and heartbreakingly accurate. It doesn't shy away from the grim realities of that era but brings them to life in a way that feels both deeply personal and unflinchingly honest."

Say Nothing will debut on Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday, 1 December.