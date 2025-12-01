Bridgerton star's 6-part series we 'absolutely devoured' gets first look at season 2

Channel 4 has released first-look images for Big Mood season two, the hit comedy series starring Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and It's a Sin actress Lydia West.

The sneak peek photos from the new instalment show main characters Maggie (Coughlan) and Eddie (West) reunited once more – but this time, Maggie has competition in the form of Eddie's new friend Whitney, played by This City is Ours actress Hannah Onslow.

© Sam Taylor / Channel 4 / Dancing Eddie (Lydia West) and Maggie (Nicola Coughlan)

The images also show a glamorous Maggie stepping out of a car on a night out, plus several exciting fresh faces from newly added cast members.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I am personally very excited for the return of Big Mood, having absolutely devoured the first season when it arrived on our screens in March last year. Nicola Coughlan is simply hilarious as Maggie in this triumphant show, and her chemistry with Lydia West's Eddie is undeniable."

WATCH: Big Mood Trailer

Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the first-look pictures, as well as everything you need to know about the second season of Big Mood.

What are viewers saying about the first look at Big Mood season 2?

After Channel 4 unveiled the new pictures on Instagram, many of the show's fans took to the comments to share their excitement.

"I can't wait!! I'm so excited!! Everyone looks incredible," said one person, while another added: "THE ABSOLUTE PERFECTION THAT IS MAGGIE AND EDDIE." Meanwhile, a third commented: "Even more excited for this than Bridgerton!"

Is Big Mood worth watching?

With a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Big Mood is widely considered well worth the watch. Viewers praise the series as "a perfect amount of humour and drama" and highlight its thoughtful portrayal of mental health disorders.

Series one became Channel 4 streaming's highest new comedy launch since Derry Girls, which also starred Coughlan. With Dancing Ledge Productions (Prisoner 951, The Responder, The Salisbury Poisonings) behind the show, it's no surprise the series has resonated so strongly.

© Gary Moyes / Channel 4 / Dancing Maggie must deal with Eddie's new friend

What happens in Big Mood season 2?

The story picks up a year after the events of season one – and Maggie and Eddie have had zero contact since.

The synopsis continues: "When Eddie suddenly returns for a wedding, she isn't alone – Maggie has competition, in the form of an infuriatingly positive spiritual healer named Whitney. Can Maggie and her special brand of chaos find space in Eddie's new life? Or will Maggie lose Eddie forever?"

© Olly Courtney / Channel 4 / Danc Whitney (middle) is played by Hannah Onslow

Who stars in Big Mood season 2?

Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls) and Lydia West (It's a Sin, Inside Man) return as Maggie and Eddie.

Other cast members reprising their roles are Robert Gilbert (Big Boys) as Will, Eamon Farren (The Witcher) as Krent, Niamh Cusack (In The Land Of Saint and Sinners) as Gillian, Amalia Vitale (Smoggie Queens) as Anya, Luke Fetherston (Picture This) as Ryan, Rebecca Lowman (Grey's Anatomy) as Vanessa, Stephen Sobal (Love Sick) as Owen and Kate Fleetwood (Wheel of Time) as Clara.

© Gary Moyes / Channel 4 / Dancing Kyran Thrax and Marcus Collins join the series

This series will also welcome a fresh batch of new cast members, including Hannah Onslow (This City is Ours), Robert Lindsay (My Family), Marina Bye (We Were the Lucky Ones), Marcus Collins (Mrs. Doubtfire, West End), Munroe Bergdorf (Love and Rage: Munroe Bergdorf), Kyran Thrax (RuPaul's Drag Race UK S6 Winner), Kelly Campbell (Bad Sisters), Leo Wan (Bridgerton), Zachary Hart (Slow Horses) and John Locke (Vindication Swim).

The first series of Big Mood is currently available to stream on Channel 4 in the UK and exclusively on Tubi in the US and Canada. Series two will land on Channel 4 and Tubi in 2026.