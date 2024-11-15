Say Nothing viewers all saying same thing about Disney+'s true-story drama

Disney+'s anticipated new drama, Say Nothing, premiered on the streaming platform this week – and viewers have given their verdict on social media.

Based on the best-selling book by Patrick Radden Keefe, the nine-parter is set in Belfast, Northern Ireland during The Troubles and tells a story of "murder and memory" spanning four decades.

It's safe to say the drama has gone down a storm with viewers, with many praising the compelling plot and impressive cast performances.

One person penned: "#SayNothing is sensational. So amazingly done!" while another added: "Watched the first few eps of #SayNothing and the show is so good?? Like not only Anthony Boyle slayed but the whole cast is so talented?? And I'm obsessed with the costume department, bang up job."

© FX / Disney The series is based on Patrick Radden Keefe's best-selling book

A third viewer penned: "That #SayNothing has got me addicted and I have only watched 10 mins of it," while another praised Maxine Peake's Irish accent: "Watched the first 2 episodes of #SayNothing oh my god the acting is phenomenal, especially Maxine Peake I bloody love that woman!!!!! Her Irish accent in this is [OK hand emoji] @AnthonyBoyle is on his way to becoming a major Hollywood star he is fantastic!"

For those yet to tune into the show, it begins with the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again.

The synopsis continues: "Telling the story of various Irish Republican Army (IRA) members, Say Nothing explores the extremes some people will go to in the name of their beliefs, the way a deeply divided society can suddenly tip over into armed conflict, the long shadow of radical violence for all affected, and the emotional and psychological costs of a code of silence."

Lola Petticrew and Hazel Doupe lead the cast as Dolours Price and Marian Price respectively, two women who became important symbols of radical politics. Meanwhile, Anthony Boyle plays charismatic but conflicted military strategist Brendan Hughes, alongside Josh Finan as Gerry Adams, a leading political operator who would go on to negotiate peace and has always denied having any involvement with the IRA. Rounding out the main cast is Maxine Peake stars as older Dolours Price.

© FX / Disney Fans praised the gripping show

Is the series based on a true story?

The series is based on a true story. It's adapted from a book of the same name by journalist Patrick Radden Keefe, who wrote about the Troubles in Northern Ireland with a particular focus on the abduction and murder of Jean McConville in December 1972.

© FX / Disney Maxine Peake plays older Dolours Price

Jean was a mother of ten children who was taken from her home by the IRA in 1972 and shot in the back of the head. She was then secretly buried.

The IRA did not admit to its involvement in Jean's death until the Good Friday Agreement. They then said that she was killed because she was passing information to the British Army.

Say Nothing is available to watch on Disney+.