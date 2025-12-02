General Hospital spoilers: here's everything happening December 1 - December 5

General Hospital was dominated by the aftermath of Dalton's murder last week and a dramatic marriage proposal. Although the week was shortened by Thanksgiving celebrations, meaning there were only three days of the show, there was still plenty of time for drama.

Last week on General Hospital, Laura discovered Dalton's dead body hidden in the trunk of her car, leaving her terrified and unsure who was trying to frame her. Britt was also coming apart at the seams as she realized she was being manipulated by a man who had already committed murder and might pin everything on her next.

Meanwhile, Gio and Brook Lynn shared a surprisingly emotional moment that deepened their bond, and tensions rose in an ongoing investigation as new evidence came to light that could seriously damage Michael Corinthos’ alibi.

© Disney The show took a break over Thanksgiving

On Tuesday's episode, Drew proposed to Willow again, with Liesl offering her some home truths. Amid all of this, relationships across Port Charles were shifting, with secrets bubbling to the surface and several characters scrambling to protect themselves from the fallout.

December 1 2025: Willow's wedding

The Quartermaines celebrate Thanksgiving. Willow walks down the aisle. Trina is in for a shock. Isaiah makes a sacrifice. Nathan tracks down a suspect.

December 2 2025: Laura's surprise

Willow makes a big decision. Laura gets a happy surprise. Michael receives a tempting offer. Emma is determined. Brook Lynn backs up Gio.

© Disney via Getty Images Josh Swickard in General Hospital

December 3 2025: Curtis's shocking truth

Curtis makes a revelation. Nina is distressed. Emma and Gio make their move. Lulu delivers some tough love. Laura opens up.

© Disney via Getty Images General Hospital airs on ABC at 3/2c.

December 4 2025: Jason's wise advice

Jason offers wise counsel. Britt drowns her sorrows. Sidwell wields his power. Jordan offers reassurance. Molly is stung.

December 5 2025: Kai provides an ear to Trina

Sonny is backed into a corner. Britt leans on Jason. Carly tries to make amends. Laura is haunted. Kai is there for Trina.