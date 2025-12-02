Where are Roger Moore's Bond girls now?

Jane achieved worldwide success after appearing in Live and Let Die

In Roger Moore's debut film, Live and Let Die, Solitaire was a psychic able to predict the future, so long as she remained a virgin. She was under the employment of the villainous Dr. Kanaga and eventually fell for Bond.

Jane Seymour was a relatively unknown actress when she appeared in the film, only having four other film credits to her name at the time, and the opening credits of Live and Let Die even say: "Introducing Jane Seymour".

Although there have long been rumours about the negative impact being a Bond girl could have on someone's career, Jane shrugged these allegations off and established herself as a household name, winning an Emmy Award for her role as Maria Callas in Onassis: The Richest Man in the World. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Wallis Simpson in The Woman He Loved and won the award thanks to playing Dr. Michaela Quinn in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

Jane has further credits in East of Eden, War and Remembrance, Somewhere in Time, Wedding Crashers and Little Italy.

Jane has been married four times during her life. Her first marriage was to theatre director Michael Attenborough, the nephew of naturalist Sir David Attenborough. She has also been married to Geoffrey Planer and David Flynn, and has welcomed children Katherine and Sean with the latter. Between 1993 and 2013, the actress was married to actor James Keach, with the couple welcoming twins John and Kristopher. Jane, 74, is now in a relationship with musician John Zambetti.