Where are Roger Moore's Bond girls now?

Roger Moore set a record when he appeared in 1985's A View to a Kill, which marked his seventh outing as iconic spy James Bond.
The late British actor played the role for 12 years, and as a result, the star romanced many actresses from the likes of Jane Seymour to Tanya Roberts. During his portrayal, Bond was also known to woo some of the villains, including Rosie Carver and May Day, memorably portrayed by Grace Jones.
But have you ever wondered where some of his Bond girls are? Meet the stars that Sir Roger's Bond seduced and find out what they're up to now…
Jane achieved worldwide success after appearing in Live and Let Die
Jane Seymour – Solitaire
In Roger Moore's debut film, Live and Let Die, Solitaire was a psychic able to predict the future, so long as she remained a virgin. She was under the employment of the villainous Dr. Kanaga and eventually fell for Bond.
Jane Seymour was a relatively unknown actress when she appeared in the film, only having four other film credits to her name at the time, and the opening credits of Live and Let Die even say: "Introducing Jane Seymour".
Although there have long been rumours about the negative impact being a Bond girl could have on someone's career, Jane shrugged these allegations off and established herself as a household name, winning an Emmy Award for her role as Maria Callas in Onassis: The Richest Man in the World. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Wallis Simpson in The Woman He Loved and won the award thanks to playing Dr. Michaela Quinn in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.
Jane has further credits in East of Eden, War and Remembrance, Somewhere in Time, Wedding Crashers and Little Italy.
Jane has been married four times during her life. Her first marriage was to theatre director Michael Attenborough, the nephew of naturalist Sir David Attenborough. She has also been married to Geoffrey Planer and David Flynn, and has welcomed children Katherine and Sean with the latter. Between 1993 and 2013, the actress was married to actor James Keach, with the couple welcoming twins John and Kristopher. Jane, 74, is now in a relationship with musician John Zambetti.
Madeline was Roger Moore's first Bond girl
Madeline Smith – Miss Caruso
Madeline played Roger's first Bond girl, Italian agent Miss Caruso who stays with the spy following a successful mission, causing a minor diplomatic incident. She secured the role thanks to the actor, who had previously worked with her in The Persuaders!.
Madeline, 76, is best known for starring in horror films, including Theatre of Blood and Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell. She has also acted in several comedy films, including Up Pompeii and Carry on Matron. After retiring from acting in 1984, she returned to the screen in 2011 and has since starred in The Amazing Mr. Blunden, Dancing on the Edge and Not Going Out.
Madeline married actor David Buck in 1975, remaining with the star until his death from cancer in 1989. In 1984, they welcomed their daughter, Emily, with Madeline stepping away from her acting career in order to raise her child.
Britt played memorable Bond girl Mary Goodnight
Britt Ekland – Mary Goodnight
Britt played hapless MI6 agent Mary Goodnight in The Man with the Golden Gun, helping Bond stop the plans of assassin Francisco Scaramanga. The character appeared several times in the Bond novel series, but only once in the film series.
Britt, 83, appeared in several horror films following her Bond girl debut, including The Monster Club, Satan's Mistress and Beverly Hills Vamp. She also played Lara Lor-Van in Superboy and made a cameo appearance as herself in an episode of Absolutely Fabulous. Fans have also seen her compete on several reality TV shows, including the tenth series of I'm a Celebrity and on Let's Dance, the Swedish version of Strictly Come Dancing.
Britt has had several high-profile relationships, including with rock stars Rod Stewart and Phil Lewis and a marriage to comedian Peter Sellers, which lasted between 1964 and 1968. She has also been married to musician Slim Jim Phantom, with the pair's marriage lasting for eight years from 1984 to 1992.
Britt is a mother of three, welcoming daughter Victoria with Peter, son Nicolai with record producer Lou Adler and son Thomas with Slim Jim Phantom. Her daughter has gone on to become a model and an actress.
Maud played two different Bond girls
Maud Adams – Andrea Anders & Octopussy
Maud has the unique distinction of appearing as two separate Bond girls in two separate films. The actress made her debut in The Man with the Golden Gun as the ill-fated Andrea Anders, the girlfriend of Francisco Scaramanga who is shot through the heart after betraying him. She made her second appearance in Octopussy, playing the title character, a smuggler who falls for Bond and helps him to stop a bomb detonating on a US military base. Reflecting on her dual role, she quipped in 2010: "How can you not really enjoy the fact that you were a Bond Girl? It's pop culture and to be part of that is very nice."
Following her appearance in The Man with the Golden Gun, Maud went on to star in Rollerball, The Hostage Tower and thriller film Tattoo. She has also picked up credits in Nairobi Affair, Hell Hunters and starred as Maggie Farrell in American soap opera, Emerald Point N.A.S.
Between 1966 and 1975, Maud, 80, was married to photographer Roy Adams. She has since married retired LA judge, Charles Rubin.
Barbara played cold-hearted spy Anya Amasova
Barbara Bach – Anya Amasova
Barbara played Russian KGB spy Anya Amasova who joins forces with Bond to stop a plot to wipe out human life and reforge a new civilisation beneath the waves. Although Anya vows to kill Bond after learning that he killed her lover on a mission, she eventually succumbs to his charms, and the pair became an item. Despite securing the role, following the film, Barbara remarked that the character of Bond was "a chauvinist pig who uses girls to shield him against bullets".
Barbara continued to act, appearing in Force 10 from Navarone, The Great Alligator River and Princess Daisy. Her final on-screen credit was a cameo appearance in 1986's To the North of Katmandu.
Barbara, 79, was first married to Italian aristocrat Count Gregorini di Savignano di Romagna, with the pair welcoming daughter Francesca, a screenwriter, and son, Gianni. The couple ended their marriage in 1979. After meeting Beatles drummer Ringo Starr on the set of The Caveman in 1980, the couple married in 1981, remaining together ever since.
Olga's character was short-lived in the film
Olga Bisera – Felicca
Olga played a very minor role in The Spy Who Loved Me, with her character Felicca briefly sharing a kiss with Bond before being shot in the back by an assassin.
Olga, 81, only appeared in Safari Rally following the film before her retirement. She was reportedly in a relationship with Italian film producer Luciana Martino before his death in 2013.
Lois appeared in Moonraker as savvy agent Holly Goodhead
Lois Chiles – Holly Goodhead
Lois appeared in 1979's Moonraker as Dr. Holly Goodhead, a CIA agent working as an undercover scientist and astronaut. The character joins forces with Bond in order to foil Hugo Drax's plan to wipe out mankind and repopulate the Earth with people he deems worthy of living.
Following a brief hiatus from actingafter her brother's death from cancer, Lois returned to the acting world, starring as Holly Harwood in Dallas. She also picked up roles in Sweet Liberty, Twister, Diary of a Hitman and Speed 2: Cruise Control. After retiring from acting in 2006 following the release of Kettle of Fish, she returned to the industry for 2024's Guns & Moses.
In 2005, Lois, 78, married philanthropist Richard Gilder and the pair remained together until his death from heart failure in 2020 at the age of 87.
Corinne had a memorable death in the franchise
Corinne Clery – Corinne Dufour
French actress Corinne played Corinne Dufour, the assistant to the villainous Hugo Drax in Moonraker. She assists Bond in uncovering information about her boss and when Hugo learns of her betrayal, he has her hunted down and killed by his Dobermans.
Corinne, 75, didn't achieve fame in the US following the release of the film, but she continues to be a star in Italian cinema. Since Moonraker, the actress has appeared in Summer Games, The Devil's Honey and The Gamble, and she was also a housemate on the Italian version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.
Emily had a small role in the film
Emily Bolton – Manuela
Emily played Bond's MI6 contact in Brazil in Moonraker with the characters enjoying a brief romance during the spy's time in Brazil.
Emily, who is in her 70s, picked up a final film credit in 1987's Empire State, but she had a successful television career, appearing as Christina Campbell in Tenko and as Sylvia Roux Teng in Capital City.
Carole remained a star in France
Carole Bouquet – Melina Havelock
Carole played the main Bond girl, Melina Havelock, in 1981's For Your Eyes Only. In the film, she vows revenge against Aristotle Kristatos after she learns that he ordered the murder of her parents.
Like Corinne, Carole didn't achieve success in the US despite the high-profile role, however, she remained a star in her native France. The actress' biggest success came when she won the Cesar Award for Best Actress thanks to her role as Florence Barthelemy in Too Beautiful For You. She also picked up a Best Actress award at the Stockholm Film Festival in 2005 after appearing as Helene in Northeast.
Carole, 68, was in a relationship with French film producer Jean-Pierre Rassam until his death in 1985 following a drug overdose. The couple's son, Dimitri, is a film producer and in 2024, married into the Monegasque royal family, after walking down the aisle with Charlotte Casiraghi, the granddaughter of Prince Rainier and Grace Kelly.
Carole welcomed a second son with photographer Francis Giacobetti, before marrying immunologist Jacques Leibowitch, who helped to pioneer treatment for HIV and AIDs. The pair were married between 1992 and 1996. Between 1996 and 2005, the actress was in a relationship with French actor Gerard Depardieu.
Lynn-Holly was a figure skater before becoming an actress
Lynn-Holly Johnson – Bibi Dahl
Lynn-Holly played teenage figure skater Bibi Dahl in For Your Eyes Only, who had a romantic crush on Bond, who consistently spurned her advances due to her young age.
Before going into acting, Lynn-Holly was a professional figure skater. She achieved global success with her debut film role in Ice Castles, as Lexie Winston, a professional skater who is blinded following an injury. The portrayal saw her nominated for a Golden Globe. However, Lynn-Holly didn't replicate this success, although she appeared in films such as Where the Boys Are '84, Alien Predators and The Sisterhood.
Lynn-Holly, 66, left acting to focus on her family and the star shares two children with her husband, Kelly Givens.
Cassandra was married to future Bond Pierce Brosnan
Cassandra Harris – Countess Lisl von Schlaf
Cassandra played the ill-fated Lisl in For Your Eyes Only, a fictional countess who worked for Greek smuggler Milos Columbo. She romances Bond during a night, before being run down by assassin Emile Leopold Locque.
The film would be Cassandra's final movie role, although she appeared in three episodes of Remington Steele during the 1980s. The actress was married three times with her first marriage being to William Firth and her second to Dermot Harris; she welcomed children Charlotte and Christopher with Dermot. Her third marriage was to future James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, and the pair welcomed son Sean during their relationship.
In 1987, Cassandra was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and she died at the age of 43 on 28 December 1991.
Kristina also appeared in Baywatch
Kristina Wayborn – Magda
Kristina appeared in Octopussy as circus athlete Magda, a key part of Octopussy's smuggling ring, with the character seducing Bond in order to steal a Faberge egg from him for exiled Indian prince, Kamal Khan.
Kristina, 75, continued to act after her role in the film, with her largest role being as Dr. Greta Ingstrom in 56 episodes of General Hospital. The star also appeared in The Love Boat, Designing Women and Baywatch.
Tanya sadly died in 2021
Tanya Roberts – Stacy Sutton
Tanya played Roger Moore's final Bond girl, geologist Stacy Sutton who helps the spy foil Max Zorin's plan to flood Silicon Valley and the surrounding areas.
The star went on to appear in cult classics Body Slam, as well as Night Eyes, Legal Tender and Sins of Desire. She also had the starring role of Rebecca in the TV series, Hot Line, and appeared as Midge Pinciotti in That '70s Show.
In 1974, Tanya married Barry Roberts, with the pair remaining together until his death in 2006. In late 2020, the star developed difficulties breathing while out on a hike before being admitted to Cedars-Sinai Hospital. The star was diagnosed with multiple organ failure as a result of sepsis, stemming from a urinary tract infection, and on 4 January 2021, she died at the age of 71.
Fiona also appeared in Strictly Come Dancing
Fiona Fullerton – Pola Ivanova
Fiona appeared as KGB spy Pola in A View to a Kill, romancing Bond in order to steal a recording tape from him, although she's ultimately unsuccessful when the spy swaps the audio tapes around.
Fiona has had a varied career since appearing in the film, starring in Hold the Dream, The Charmer and A Ghost in Monte Carlo. In 2013, she competed in the 11th series of Strictly Come Dancing, dancing alongside Anton Du Beke. The couple made it all the way to Blackpool before being eliminated.
Fiona, 69, married actor Simon MacCorkindale in 1976 when she was just 19, but the couple split in 1986. In 1994, she wed Neil Shackell, and the pair share two children, James and Lucy.
Mary briefly appeared in Roger's final Bond film
Mary Stavin – Kimberley Jones
Mary made a brief appearance in A View to a Kill as Kimberley, Bond's sidekick in his mission during the opening titles of the film. She had briefly appeared in Octopussy as one of Octopussy's agents.
Since featuring in the film, Mary has been in The Opponent, Alien Terminator, Born to Fight and Twin Peaks.
Mary, 68, currently lives in America with her husband, Nicholas Wilcockson and their daughter.