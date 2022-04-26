Ruth Langsford makes surprise health revelation prompted by son Jack

Ruth Langsford has opened up about the moment that prompted her to begin hormone replacement therapy (HRT) treatment while appearing on Loose Women on Monday.

The 62-year-old was chatting about menopause with her fellow panellists on the lunchtime chat show when she revealed that a row with her son, Jack, made her realise that she had to visit the doctor.

Ruth explained that prior to the live show, the panellists were discussing the moment where they thought, "I really need to go and talk to the doctor about going on HRT," when she recalled a run-in with her 20-year-old son.

"I had a moment with Jack where we were supposedly clearing his room, he was having it decorated or something and he wasn't pulling his weight and I had a complete overreaction, screaming at him," she said.

"I remember running out of his room, slamming the door between our kitchen and upstairs that's got glass in it, so I thought, 'That's going to break,' ran up to my bedroom and threw myself on the bed and cried like a teenager. Then it was like I woke up, 'What just happened? That was such an overreaction.'

Ruth opened up about starting HRT treatment on Monday's show

"Then I thought I need to go to the doctor so I think everyone's had those moments," she added.

Ruth previously opened up about her struggles with menopause back in 2019. Speaking to Woman magazine, she said: "I definitely feel like an angry old woman.

"I fight over very simple things, and not always people, it can be inanimate objects in the house, or I bang myself or drop something and it's like a red rage - the language that comes out."

Ruth shares her son, Jack, with Eamonn Holmes

Ruth welcomed Jack with her fellow TV star husband Eamonn Holmes in 2002. The pair later married in a summer wedding in Hampshire in 2010.

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV.

