Gary Lineker's staggering net worth revealed after 26 years at the BBC

Gary Lineker is stepping down from Match of the Day after more than two decades fronting the BBC’s flagship football show. His final appearance on the programme is expected this week.

The 64-year-old confirmed his decision earlier this season, though he was originally expected to continue working with the BBC on other football coverage, including the FA Cup and the 2026 World Cup. However, fresh reports suggest he may now be cutting ties with the broadcaster entirely.

Gary presented the BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup Final between Crystal Palace and Manchester City on Saturday, joined by pundits Wayne Rooney, Micah Richards and Glenn Murray.

Net worth and BBC salary

Gary Lineker's net worth is pretty staggering

Gary is estimated to be worth around £30 million. Most of that has come from his long-running role at the BBC and commercial work.

BBC accounts from 2023/24 revealed his salary was between £1.3 and £1.35 million, making him the highest-paid star at the corporation for the seventh year running.

Gary also owns a podcast production company, Goalhanger, which has grown significantly in recent years. The business is valued at £1.9 million, with reported cash reserves of around £2.7 million as of May 2024.

He also has long-standing ties with Walkers Crisps. In 2020, he signed a new £1.2 millon deal with the Leicester-based brand, focusing on community sport and sustainability initiatives.

Gary's personal life

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer take part in The Rest Is Football live show

Gary has been married twice. His first marriage to Michelle Cockayne ended in 2006 after 20 years and four sons – George, Harry, Tobias, and Angus. He married actress and model Danielle Bux in 2009, but the pair separated in 2016.

In 2019, he said: "Danielle and I are best mates, we still speak three times a day. When she comes to London, she stays with me."

Danielle has since remarried and has a daughter. Gary remains single, and in a recent interview told The Times: "I like being on my own... I don’t feel lonely. I have the odd date here and there, but nothing serious."

He also added: "I've been married most of my adult life. Two really good marriages, I'm friends with both."

The 'life partner' joke

Gary Lineker and ex-wife Danielle Lineker attend Royal Ascot

During an episode of his Rest is Football podcast, Micah Richards joked that Gary needed a new partner. Alan Shearer responded that Gary already had one – his dog, Filbert.

Gary replied: "Absolutely. Loyal to the end that boy, a lovely lad."

Filbert, a rescue dog from California, is named after Filbert Street, the former stadium of Leicester City, where Gary began his football career.

Controversy and BBC exit

Gary Lineker revealed he will be leaving the BBC's Match of the Day

Gary’s future at the BBC has come under renewed scrutiny after a recent social media post triggered a backlash.

Last week, he reposted a video on Instagram which included imagery widely considered antisemitic. The post was quickly deleted, and Gary later issued a public apology.

He said: "I very much regret these references. I would never knowingly share anything antisemitic. It was an error on my part for which I apologise unreservedly."

Following the controversy, The Sun reported that Gary had met with BBC executives and agreed to step away from all BBC programmes, including planned coverage of the 2026 World Cup.

A BBC source was quoted as saying: "Gary acknowledged his position was untenable... He offered to step down at the end of the season."

Walkers and commercial work

Gary Lineker's deal with Walkers Crisps has been very lucrative for him

Gary is still expected to continue commercial work, including with Walkers and other partnerships.

He remains one of the most recognisable faces in UK sport and media. His Goalhanger podcast company is behind The Rest is Football, The Rest is Politics, The Rest is Entertainment and other shows that consistently rank highly on the UK podcast charts.

Family feud

Wayne Lineker, brother of former England football star Gary

Gary’s relationship with his brother Wayne was previously strained. Wayne blamed Gary’s former wife Danielle for the breakdown in their friendship, saying in 2015: "Sadly, Gary is no longer a part of my life."

However, by 2017, Wayne revealed the brothers had started speaking again: "We are slowly getting there. It’s important. He’s my brother."

Wayne has since publicly praised Gary’s career, saying: "There is probably no one better. He is a very respected man and has done well."

What's next for Gary?

Gary Lineker and his son Tobias arriving on day six of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Gary is yet to officially confirm whether he will continue to host the BBC’s 2026 World Cup coverage. If the reported exit is true, it would mark the end of his 26-year association with the broadcaster.

For now, Gary remains focused on his final Match of the Day appearance and thanked fans earlier this week for their support. Whether he will continue his podcast and media work full-time remains to be seen.

One thing’s certain: after more than 40 years in the public eye, Gary’s next chapter is already one of the most talked-about stories in British broadcasting.