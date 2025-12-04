Fool Me Once star to lead ITV's 'compelling' 6-part police drama – and it sounds seriously gripping

ITV looks set to deliver another gritty crime drama, as the network announced the lead stars for its upcoming project, Winter, which is due to start filming next year in Bristol and Belgium.

The series will be led by Fool Me Once star Richard Armitage, who has made a name for himself over recent years starring in several adaptations of Harlan Coben's works, including The Stranger, Stay Close and Missing You.

In the show, Richard will be playing Dr Ethan Winter, a forensic pathologist with an "extraordinary analytical mind". His "impeccable deductive reasoning" sees him join forces with DI Lauren Bell, who is played by The Split star Annabel Scholey.

DI Lauren Bell is billed as "a meticulous, no-nonsense detective" and that she makes a "formidable team" with Winter, who is also hiding his own secret. The pathologist will also be trying to solve the murder of someone close to him, and his personal story will serve as an undercurrent during the six-part series, where each episode is its own contained story.

Speaking about appearing in the show, Richard said: "The team behind Winter are second to none and the ambition of David Allison's scripts is very exciting and will attempt to shake up the genre that we've grown to love.

"Ethan Winter is a compelling character treading the line between diligent professional and reckless maverick. He has a painful secret and a fatalistic self-destruct button over which his finger constantly hovers. I'm thrilled to be returning to ITV."

Callum Dziedzic, ITV's drama commissioner, added: "Richard brings such soulful power to Winter, anchoring David and Mark's scripts, which masterfully blend the science, mystery and emotion audiences love in forensic shows. I know Walter [Iuzzolino] and his team will bring it to life with their trademark beauty, making this a wholly original addition to the genre."

Walter Iuzzolino is an Italian producer who works with Eagle Eye Media, the production company bringing Winter to life. The company is famed for bringing European dramas over to the United Kingdom, and their works include the likes of Hotel Portofino, Before We Die and The Couple Next Door.

Winter's inspiration

The new ITV drama will be based on the hugely successful French series, Balthazar, which aired in the country for five seasons between 2018 and 2023. The show starred Tomer Sisley as Raphaël Balthazar, a forensic pathologist able to imagine the ghosts of murder victims who he is able to question.

He was joined by Captain Hélène Bach, played by Hélène de Fougerolles, who solve complex crime cases together. Like in Winter, Balthazar was also obsessed with solving the murder of someone close to him.

In a review for Decider, Joel Keller urged readers to stream the series where available, saying: "Balthazar succeeds because of the chemistry between its leads, and that Balthazar himself is just weird and obnoxious enough to be likable."

Viewers were also impressed with the show, with one penning: "Our whole family of mystery buffs voted the French production Balthazar to have the finest quality writing, production values, acting, and each mystery construction, to be the finest on TV even though we need to use subtitles. We are glued to the episodes for the full hour (approx) it is on. Clever, intelligent, no policewoman needing to prove herself, no plots that anybody can figure out in their sleep, and a Holmes-like doctor who doesn't play stupid or obvious."

And a second said: "Engaging French who-done-it with intelligent plot twists & dialogue. Setting & cinematography add to the watch ability not far down the list below the main characters. Subtitles couldn't scare me away!"