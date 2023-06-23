Richard Armitage is set to star in new ITV thriller - and it sounds seriously good

Find out more about Red Eye including plot, cast and release date here

Ready for a new Richard Armitage series? The hugely popular actor is back with ITV’s upcoming thriller Red Eye, a six-part series that is set between a flight from London to Beijing.

Starring Richard alongside Crazy Rich Asians star Jing Lusi and Scott and Bailey actress Lesley Sharp, the show is set to land on ITVX in 2024, and we can’t wait.

So what is the show about? The official synopsis reads: "After attending a medical conference in Beijing and coming frighteningly close to dying in a car crash, Dr Matthew Nolan (played by Richard) arrives home and is immediately arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport.

"Exhausted and confused, Nolan is accused of the murder of a woman who was in the car he crashed. Despite his protests that he was driving alone, Nolan is set to return to China to face charges."

© Getty Richard Armitage at The Hobbit premiere

"DC Hana Li is the no-nonsense, London officer charged with accompanying Nolan back to Beijing. Her resentment for this assignment, and of Nolan himself, is immediate. However, in flight, when a first death occurs, DC Li begins to suspect foul play. Further deaths confirm that Nolan is in danger, and after a call from MI5, Hana finds herself embroiled in an escalating conspiracy.

"Back in London, we follow Hana’s sister, scrappy, Gen Z, reporter Jess Li who is running her own investigation into Nolan’s extradition and finds herself running for her life from an unknown assassin."

Richard, who is perhaps best known for starring in Spooks, Obsession and Hannibal, said: "I’m excited to be boarding Red Eye alongside Jing Lusi. This action-packed espionage thriller is one of the best scripts I have read in a long time. Thrilled to be reuniting with the brilliant Julie Gardner and the team at Bad Wolf and Sony… what a ride!"

© BBC Richard Armitage as John Thornton in North and South

Chatting about what to expect, ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: "Red Eye is a brilliantly addictive thriller with an international story taking place on the red eye flight from Heathrow to Beijing.

"Thanks to Peter’s scripts, the story will have the audience gripped and continually surprised throughout."

© Ana Blumenkron/Netflix Charlie Murphy and Richard Armitage in Obsession

Production company Bad Wolf’s Director of Content, Dan McCulloch added: "Red Eye is Bad Wolf’s first contemporary action thriller and we’re so happy for it to have found its home at ITV. We’re delighted to be working with such a talented cast.

"Peter’s scripts are the very definition of a page-turner and will keep you guessing to the last minute. The producing team aspire to the highest ambition whilst Kieron Hawkes’ craft and performance-focused direction all make for true appointment to view TV."