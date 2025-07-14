The Couple Next Door star Annabel Scholey's love life – including famous ex

Annabel Scholey is back on our TV screens in the second season of Channel 4's steamy drama, The Couple Next Door.

The Wakefield-born star, who's best known for playing Nina in the BBC's hit legal drama The Split, takes on the role of heart surgeon Charlotte Roberts whose life with her consultant anaesthetist husband Jacob (Sam Palladio) is turned upside down when their mysterious new hospital colleague Mia (Aggy K Adams) rents out the house next door.

But what about Annabel's life off-screen? Find out about her love life here, including her famous ex-husband and new love.

© Channel 4 Annabel Scholey and Sam Palladio star in The Couple Next Door

Annabel's love life

Annabel tied the knot with her husband Jim at the end of 2023.

Speaking to HELLO! last year, the Rivals actress said: "I got married at the very end of 2023 and went on my honeymoon this year. I also turned 40 and my husband turned 40."

© @bel_scholey / Instagram Annabel Scholey with her husband, Jim

Sharing an insight into her relationship with Jim, who isn't an actor, Annabel revealed that she made sure he was comfortable with her sex scenes in The Couple Next Door.

"I needed to check with him as well if he was OK with that because it's quite a sexual part and a sexual story, and it's important to discuss that with your partner," she told RadioTimes.com. "He's very supportive."

Annabel's famous ex

From 2017 to 2023, Annabel was married to Northern Irish actor Ciarán McMenamin, who's perhaps best known for starring in the BBC's crime drama, Hope Street, and in the sci-fi series, Primeval.

© Dan Wooller/Shutterstock Annabel was married to Ciaran McMenamin from 2017 to 2023

Viewers may also recognise him for playing the title role in BBC One's TV movie, David Copperfield, which also starred Maggie Smith and Imelda Staunton. The 49-year-old has also made one-episode appearances in various popular shows, including Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders, Lewis and Agatha Christie's Marple.

Annabel and Ciarán first crossed paths when she was in the audience at one of his plays, and they were later set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. Speaking to The Belfast Telegraph in a previous interview about when they first met, Annabel said: "He was performing at the National Theatre and I was in the audience, and I thought 'he's nice'.

© ITV/Shutterstock Ciaran played Nick Addams in the TV show, Lewis

"Some time later, I was moaning about my love life and my friend suggested Ciaran. I thought, 'yeah I like him... I'm a big fan of the Irish accent, like so many other women'. So, we had a semi-blind date, and then we just dated, which is quite rare but nice."

Annabel's family life

Annabel shares a daughter, Marnie, with her ex-husband, Ciarán.

© @bel_scholey / Instagram Annabel with her daughter

Revealing how becoming a mum changed her outlook, Annabel told HELLO!: "Being a mum definitely changed everything for me, my whole perspective on the industry. It's always been my first love and it's not anymore because I have my girl, and I think that's really been good for me. It's paid off on how I work, and I seem to be busier."

The Couple Next Door season 2 premieres on Channel 4 on Monday, 14 July.