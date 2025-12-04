Rivals season 2 teases 'jaw-dropping twists' as first look revealed

A first look at the hotly anticipated second season of Disney+'s hit drama Rivals has been unveiled. The Emmy and BAFTA-winning series, based on the best-selling novel by the late Dame Jilly Cooper, returns to screens in 2026 – and we can't wait to find out what drama awaits residents of Rutshire in the new episodes.

I completely devoured season one of Rivals, which in my opinion, is one of 2024's best shows. This racy and glamorous blockbuster, set against the backdrop of the stunning Cotswolds countryside, is a hugely entertaining watch, with stand-out performances from the lead trio David Tennant, Aidan Turner and Alex Hassell. But it's the swoony-worthy slow-burn romance between Hassel's Rupert Campbell-Black and Bella Maclean's Taggie O'Hara, which has me counting down the days until season two. While the controversial age gap between 20-year-old Taggie and 37-year-old Rupert became a hot topic when the show was released, the chemistry between them is palpable - and who doesn't love a forbidden romance? Bring on season two!

© Disney+ David Tennant plays Lord Tony Baddingham in Rivals

What to expect from season 2

Set in the high-stakes world of 1980s British television, the second outing sees "power struggles escalate and rivalries deepen" whilst "ambition drives every move" and loyalties are pushed to the edge. The story is based on the second book in Cooper's The Rutshire Chronicles series and will be told over 12 episodes, which is four up from the 8-part first season.

Viewers can expect "even more wit, desire, and jaw-dropping twists" in the upcoming series, which picks up after season one's dramatic cliffhanger left Tony's life hanging in the balance. Now, Lord Baddingham is back and out for vengeance, willing to stop at nothing to keep Corinium's empire unrivalled.

The synopsis continues: "Careers, marriages, and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can't stay hidden for long. Bold, emotionally charged, and filled with unforgettable moments, Rivals is a thrilling ride through a landscape of breathtaking beauty, fierce competition, and life-changing decisions where the cost of success could be everything."

Who stars in Rivals season 2?

The first look images show returning stars David Tennant (Doctor Who, The Thursday Murder Club) as Lord Tony Baddingham, Alex Hassell (The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Boys) as Rupert Campbell-Black, Aidan Turner (Poldark, The Diplomat) as Declan O'Hara, Nafessa Williams (Black Lighting, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody) as Cameron Cook and Bella Maclean (Sex Education, London Tide) as Taggie O'Hara.

© Robert Viglasky Aidan Turner plays Declan O'Hara

Other returning stars include Katherine Parkinson (Humans, Here We Go) as Lizzie Vereker, Danny Dyer (EastEnders, The Football Factory) as Freddie Jones, Victoria Smurfit (Bloodlands, Once Upon A Time) as Maud O'Hara, Claire Rushbrook (Sherwood, Ali and Ava) as Lady Monica Baddingham, Oliver Chris (The Crown, Trying) as James Vereker, Lisa McGrillis (Maternal, Mum) as Valerie Jones, Emily Atack (The Rumour, The Inbetweeners) as Sarah Stratton, Rufus Jones (W1A, Home) as Paul Stratton, Luca Pasqualino (The Musketeers, Shantaram) as Basil 'Bas' Baddingham, Catriona Chandler as Caitlin O'Hara (Pistol, Enola Holmes 2) and Annabel Scholey (The Split).

Who are the new cast members?

Hayley Atwell (Mission Impossible, Agent Carter) and Rupert Everett (Napoleon, My Policeman) have joined the cast of season two. While Hayley will play Helen Gordon, Rupert Campbell-Black's ex-wife and the mother of his two children, Rupert will play Hayley's on-screen husband Malise Gordon, Rupert's former show-jumping coach and mentor.

© Ana Blumenkron Nafessa Williams plays Cameron Cook

Other stars who have joined the stacked cast include Eliot Salt (Slow Horses), Jonny Weldon (One Day, Brassic), Maxim Ays (Boarders, Sanditon), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Domina), Holly Cattle (Young Sherlock, Mr Loverman), Amanda Lawrence (Malory Towers, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Bobby Lockwood (Wolfblood, Here We Go).

Meet the production team

The series is penned by Dominic Treadwell-Collins (A Very English Scandal, Holding, EastEnders), Olivier Award-winning playwright Laura Wade (The Riot Club), Sophie Goodhart, Sam Hoare, Mimi Hare, Clare Naylor, Sorcha Kurien-Walsh and Dare Aiyegbayo.

© Disney+ Alex Hassell and Taggie O’Hara star as Rupert Campbell-Black and Taggie O'Hara

Meanwhile, the show comes from ITV Studios' Happy Prince (Holding, You & Me) and is executive produced by Treadwell-Collins and Wade, alongside Alexander Lamb (Ackley Bridge, The Bay), Elliot Hegarty (Cheaters, Ted Lasso), Rivals author Dame Jilly Cooper, Jonny Richards and Felicity Blunt, who is the wife of actor Stanley Tucci and the sister of actress Emily Blunt.

The show is directed by Elliot Hegarty (Ted Lasso), Jamie J Johnson (Everyone Else Burns) and Dee Koppang O'Leary (The Split).

When will Rivals be released?

Rivals returns to Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the UK and internationally in 2026. While a release date has yet to be confirmed, we'd expect the series to arrive in the first half of 2026, now that the first look imagery has been released. In the meantime, all episodes of Rivals season 1 are available to stream now, on Disney+.