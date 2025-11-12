'Scandalous' Disney+ show has fans 'obsessed' with first look at season 3

Disney+ has unveiled the first look at the highly anticipated third season of Tell Me Lies, and fans are already "obsessed" with the sneak peek. The popular show, which is based on Carola Lovering's twisty 2018 romance novel, follows toxic couple Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco – played by Grace Van Patten and Jackson White – as they grapple with the fallout of their tumultuous relationship. Filming began in May and wrapped in early October, with the new season set to hit the streamer on 13 January.

Tell Me Lies has captivated Disney+ viewers since it first landed back in 2022. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second series stayed on Hulu's on-screen "Top 15 Today" list for more than 50 consecutive days during and after its run, proving the plot is just as addictive as the characters' thirst for drama and chaos. And the on-screen chemistry between real-life couple Grace Van Patten and Jackson White has only added to the show's appeal. Fancy more details about the new series? Keep reading…

© Disney/Ian Watson Grace Van Patten and Costa D' Angelo play Lucy and Alex Fans react to the first look at the new series The first-look pictures were released by Disney+ on Instagram, where fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments section. "Ready to be traumatised by Stephen again!! Season 3 is gonna be so good," said one viewer, while another wrote: "I’m LITERALLY obsessed, this is my favourite show." Meanwhile, a third person was particularly excited to see the return of some familiar faces: "Yes! I love Bree’s short hair. And so good to see Oliver!"

© Disney/Ian Watson Sonia Mena and Spencer House play Pippa and Wrigley What happens in Tell Me Lies season 3? Season three picks up after the cliffhanger of the previous series, which left Bree reeling from an audio message sent by Stephen that revealed Evan had previously cheated on Bree with Lucy.

© Disney/Ian Watson The toxic couple reunite in season 3 The official synopsis reads: "Tell Me Lies season three follows Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) as they've rekindled their tumultuous romance in time for spring semester at Baird College. "While they promise things will be different this time, past indiscretions hinder their best intentions, and Lucy finds herself embroiled in a controversy she wants nothing to do with.



© Disney/Ian Watson Cat Missal and Tom Ellis as Bree and Oliver "Meanwhile, the disastrous repercussions from the previous year also force Lucy and Stephen's friends to face their own destructive behaviors. As scandalous secrets fester around campus, vicious consequences threaten Lucy and everyone in her circle."

© Disney/Ian Watson Iris Apatow appears in season 3 Who stars in Tell Me Lies season 3? The series stars lead couple Grace Van Patten (The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox) and Jackson White (Swiped), who play Lucy and Stephen. They're joined by Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder and Costa D’Angelo. Meanwhile, the first-look pictures also show Tom Ellis, Iris Apatow and Katherine Hughes.

© Disney/Ian Watson Will you be tuning into season 3? Is this the last season of Tell Me Lies? Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Tom Ellis – who is married to the show's creator, Meaghan Oppenheimer – revealed that this would be the final instalment. "I think Meghan has written [it] to be the last season. For sure, yeah," he said. As for what fans can expect of season three? "It's probably the darkest season of Tell Me Lies so far…" said Tom. "There are some unlikely partnerships that start to happen this season."

Tell Me Lies season 3 will return to Disney+ on 13 January.