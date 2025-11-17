All's Fair star defends legal drama after 4% Rotten Tomatoes debut

Oscar-winning actress Glenn Close has defended her latest Disney+ show All's Fair after it debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a 4% critics' score. The 78-year-old star has many stellar projects to her name – including the 1987 thriller Fatal Attraction, 1996's 101 Dalmatians and the 2020 dramedy Hillbilly Elegy – but it's her recent stint as high-flying divorce lawyer Dina Standish in All's Fair that has people talking. Also starring Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Sarah Paulson, the show follows a team of female divorce attorneys who up sticks from their male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. While the series left critics wanting more, Glenn has now shared her thoughts on the show and its reception.

Glenn Close defends All's Fair

Speaking to The Guardian about the drama, Glenn said: "I swear to God, I've seen all nine episodes and it's pretty [explicit] good. It is what it is: it's juicy and outrageous at times and touching."

On 6 November, Glenn also took to Instagram to address the negative reception. She posted a picture of a hand-drawn image of her and her castmates grinning over a bubbling pot on a stove labelled "Critic-bunny stew". The photo is a nod to her '80s thriller Fatal Attraction, in which her character Alex becomes obsessed with Michael Douglas's character Dan, and cooks up his daughter's bunny rabbit on the family stove. In my opinion, this is perhaps the most iconic reaction Glenn could have ever responded with!

When asked what it was like working with Kim Kardashian, Glenn told The Guardian: "She's lovely! And very smart. Very, very conscientious with her kids. When we were filming she was going through working towards her law degree, and near the end she would have flashcards. She now has her law degree, and I asked her: are you going to practise? And she said: no, I just want it in my back pocket."

All's Fair Rotten Tomatoes score

After hitting Disney+ on 4 November, All's Fair currently sits at a low critics score of 4% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, TV shows need not be a hit with critics to be successful. While the show was slated by reviewers, it currently holds a 65% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Better still, the pilot episode became Disney+'s most streamed episode of the week, with a whopping 3.2 million global views according to the streamer.

Who else stars in All's Fair

Starring alongside Glenn is Kim Kardashian (American Horror Story), Naomi Watts (Birdman, King Kong), Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Never Have I Ever), Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story, Ocean's Eight), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) and Matthew Noszka (No Hard Feelings, Let it Snow).