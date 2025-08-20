Slow Horses star joins highly anticipated return of 'masterpiece' drama

Calling all Rivals fans! Rutshire just got a major new update, with the second season of the hit Disney+ drama officially on its way back.

Slow Horses star Eliot Salt will join season two of Rivals, alongside guest stars Hayley Atwell (Mission Impossible, Agent Carter) and Rupert Everett (Napoleon, My Policeman).

Hayley will play Helen Gordon, Rupert Campbell-Black's ex-wife and the mother of his two children, Marcus and Tabitha. Meanwhile, Rupert will play Hayley's on-screen husband Malise Gordon, Campbell-Black's former show-jumping coach and mentor.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "This is such exciting news! Just when I thought the cast couldn't get any more impressive, Rupert Everett and Hayley Atwell join the show! There's no doubt they'll be brilliant as Helen and Malise Gordon, and I'm intrigued to see the dynamic between the pair and Helen's ex, Rupert Campbell-Black."

WATCH: Rivals Season 1 Official Trailer

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Rivals season two

What to expect from season 2 – spoiler alert!

Season one ended with Tony Baddingham's fate up in the air and Taggy and Rupert finally giving into their desires. So, what can viewers expect of the second instalment?

Returning with an extended 12-episode run – compared to the first season's eight – Rivals season two promises even more "wit, desire and dramatic twists".

The official synopsis reads: "As power struggles escalate and rivalries deepen, ambition drives every move, pushing loyalties to the edge.

© Disney+ Hayley Atwell will play Helen Gordon, Rupert Campbell-Black's ex-wife in Rivals season 2

"Set against the backdrop of the stunning Cotswolds countryside and the glamorous, high-stakes world of 1980s British television, the second instalment will see the return of the all-star cast that won the hearts of fans and critics alike as well as introducing brand new faces.

"Careers, marriages and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can’t stay hidden for long.

"Bold, emotionally charged and filled with unforgettable moments, 'Rivals' is a thrilling ride through a landscape of breathtaking beauty, fierce competition and life-changing decisions – where the cost of success could be everything."

© Anadolu Agency Rupert Everett will play Malise Gordon, Campbell-Black's former show-jumping coach and mentor

Who else is joining the new season?

Alongside Hayley Atwell (Mission Impossible, Agent Carter), Rupert Everett (Napoleon, My Policeman) and Eliot Salt (Slow Horses, Normal People), there are a few more familiar faces on the cast list for season two.

© Disney+ Slow Horses star Eliot Salt also joins the new cast of Rivals

They include Jonny Weldon (One Day, Brassic), Maxim Ays (Boarders, Sanditon), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Domina), Holly Cattle (Young Sherlock, Mr Loverman), Amanda Lawrence (Malory Towers, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Bobby Lockwood (Wolfblood, Here We Go).

What other cast members are returning?

The new recruits join the star-studded ensemble from season one, which includes David Tennant, Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean, Aidan Turner, Emily Atack, Danny Dyer, Katherine Parkinson, Nafessa Williams and Victoria Smurfit.

© Getty More names have joined the star-studded cast for the second series

What have the creatives said?

The show's production executives Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Alexander Lamb said: "We are utterly thrilled to have Hayley and Rupert join us to play Jilly Cooper's legendary characters Helen and Malise Gordon.

© Robert Viglasky Nafessa Williams and Aidan Turner in Rivals

"Alongside our other new wonderful actors and truly brilliant returning cast, Rivals series two absolutely showcases the best of British and Irish talent. With further exciting guest stars to be announced, we can't wait for everyone to see what's next for the residents of Rutshire."

Rivals Rotten Tomatoes score

With a fantastic 95% Rotten Tomatoes score, it's safe to say that Rivals season one was a hit.

In its five-star review, The Guardian wrote: "Packed with sex, excess and fabulous awfulness, this adaptation of Jilly Cooper's 80s bonkbuster starts as gloriously as it means to go on. Champagne all round!"

© Disney Alex Hassell plays Rupert in Rivals

Meanwhile, one viewer praised it for its "masterclass in drama production", while another penned: "Loved everything about this show – a true masterpiece!! The drama, the music… the sex!! So clever and funny, I can’t get enough and we need a season two ASAP please?!!"

While there's been no official announcement of when season two will be released, it's certainly good news that the next instalment is safely on its way!