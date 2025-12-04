Savannah Guthrie stuns Today co-stars with retirement revelation: 'What is happening here?'

Savannah Guthrie has retirement in her sights! The longtime Today Show host left her co-hosts with questions on Thursday's show when she confessed she has a tentative plan in place for when she steps back from her career.

Savannah, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Al Roker were discussing Goldie Hawn's recent tearful tribute to her late friend, Diane Keaton , during which she revealed that years ago they spoke of living together when they "got old."

Sheinelle said she'd heard Savannah and Jenna Bush Hager having a similar conversation to which she confirmed: "All your pals in a retirement community."

© Getty Savannah left Craig with questions

A clearly confused Craig, then asked: "Where's your husband?" referring to Michael Feldman. "He's there too," retorted Savannah, before said it was essentially "an assisted living facility."

Savannah remained unfazed but Al did not seem impressed: "What is happening here?" he asked.

© Getty Images Savannah and Jenna have close bond

Savannah questioned herself and asked the team if perhaps it was a "weird day dream," before they moved on to talk about the weather.

Her suggestion of living with Jenna in old age, might not be so surprising given their incredible bond on screen and off.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Jenna Bush Hager's famous family

Jenna recently gave details on how their friendship went from "work friend," to more.

They bonded when they tried out a new hobby together and quickly became addicted to the game mahjong.

"Work friends are a great gift…and after a while, the disclaimer 'work' gets dropped and [we] became friends," she said.

© Instagram Savannah with her husband, Michael, and their children Vale and Charley

Savannah reported on Jenna's wedding in 2008 for NBC News. Jenna became a TODAY co-host in 2009 and Savannah joined the team in 2012.

Savannah spoke to HELLO! about how special her Today family is whe she said: "I am so lucky to work with this group of extraordinary moms."

Jenna and Savannah used to be neighbors and their children have also become close friends over the years.

"It was such a beautiful moment in time, those five, six, seven years that we were neighbors," Savannah told People. "The core of our friendship and our kids' friendship is so strong. Our kids grew up together. "They were more like cousins than anything."

© Getty Images Jenna and Savannah have become more than 'work friends'

Though she confessed: "It broke our hearts a little to not be neighbors anymore, and not be in and out of each other's houses all day long," of Jenna's move, she maintained: "Our kids are still buddies. What we just do now is, she's out o