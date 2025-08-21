Jenna Bush Hager reveals 'beef' with TODAY co-host: 'We weren't friends'

Jenna Bush Hager appears to still be holding a grudge against her TODAY co-star.

The TODAY with Jenna & Friends star, 43, aired her dirty laundry on Wednesday's show, revealing she is still bitter about not being invited to Savannah Guthrie's 2014 wedding to Michael Feldman.

Calling out Savannah, Jenna said: "She claims we weren't friends," to which an exasperated Savannah replied: "No, we were friends, but it was a small wedding – we can't do this again."

While it's not the first time the duo appears to have had the same argument, Jenna pointed out that they've "never done it here on our show."

To add insult to injury, Savannah was present at Jenna's wedding to Henry Hager in 2008. However, she was there for work and not as a guest, as she covered the nuptials for NBC, a year before Jenna joined the network.

Savannah admitted that while she and Jenna have had their "beefs" over the years, they are closer than ever now.

© NBC Jenna is still unhappy that she wasn't invited to Savannah's wedding

"Listen, if we were married today," Savannah said, "We would be each other's bridesmaids."

Savannah previously confessed that she wished she had known that Jenna would become her "lifelong friend," because then she definitely would have received a wedding invite.

"We did know each other, but we didn't know each other well," the 53-year-old recalled in 2019. "If I'd have known that you would become one of my lifelong best friends, then I would have invited you. But I didn't know that."

© NBC Jenna and Savannah are 'lifelong' friends now

Savannah and Michael, who are now parents to daughter, Vale, 11, and son, Charles, eight, tied the knot on 15 March 2014 outside of Savannah's hometown of Tucson, Arizona.

Jenna's Wedding

Jenna and Henry, who are parents to Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, six, tied the knot in front of friends and family at the home of Jenna's parents, former POTUS George W. Bush and Laura Bush.

© Getty Images Jenna married Henry Hager in 2008

The pair wed at her parents' Prairie Chapel Ranch, near Crawford, Texas, on May 10, 2008, and Jenna honored their 17th wedding anniversary in 2025 on social media with a throwback from the special day.

She posted a photograph of Henry sweetly wiping away her tears at the altar and wrote alongside it: "Been drying my tears for 17 years yesterday!"

Jenna and Henry met while he was working with her father's presidential campaign, and he has since become her biggest champion. During the rebranding of TODAY's Fourth Hour as Jenna & Friends, he even made a week-long appearance as her co-host.

© Getty Images The couple married at Jenna's parents' Prairie Chapel Ranch

Last year on the show, while celebrating her 16th wedding anniversary, she couldn't help but fawn over her love story with Henry and the family they'd created.

"I feel really lucky to have met somebody that has given me three beautiful little babes," she gushed. "We've created a life together and I'm pretty proud of us."

© Instagram Jenna and Henry are parents to three kids

She attributed their longevity to their ability to grow together and find joy in each other's interests, calling her husband "the best."

"He's introduced me to all sorts of things that I love. He was an Eagle Scout, so we go hiking together, we do all these things. But what's cool is we're both interested in growing, and he's not the type that's like, 'Oh, I don't want to go see that show, or I don't want to do that.' He's open and that's so fun."