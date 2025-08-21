Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jenna Bush Hager reveals 'beef' with TODAY co-host: 'We weren't friends'
Subscribe
Jenna Bush Hager reveals 'beef' with TODAY co-host: 'We weren't friends'

Jenna Bush Hager reveals 'beef' with TODAY co-host: 'We weren't friends'

TODAY star Jenna Bush Hager is holding onto a grudge after discussing her 'beef' with her co-star, Savannah Guthrie, on August 20

jenna bush hager wearing black dress with red poppy print on today© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jenna Bush Hager appears to still be holding a grudge against her TODAY  co-star.

The TODAY with Jenna & Friends star, 43, aired her dirty laundry on Wednesday's show, revealing she is still bitter about not being invited to Savannah Guthrie's 2014 wedding to Michael Feldman.

Calling out Savannah, Jenna said: "She claims we weren't friends," to which an exasperated Savannah replied: "No, we were friends, but it was a small wedding – we can't do this again."

While it's not the first time the duo appears to have had the same argument, Jenna pointed out that they've "never done it here on our show."

To add insult to injury, Savannah was present at Jenna's wedding to Henry Hager in 2008. However, she was there for work and not as a guest, as she covered the nuptials for NBC, a year before Jenna joined the network.

Savannah admitted that while she and Jenna have had their "beefs" over the years, they are closer than ever now.

today jenna bush hager savannah guthrie concern© NBC
Jenna is still unhappy that she wasn't invited to Savannah's wedding

"Listen, if we were married today," Savannah said, "We would be each other's bridesmaids."

Savannah previously confessed that she wished she had known that Jenna would become her "lifelong friend," because then she definitely would have received a wedding invite.

"We did know each other, but we didn't know each other well," the 53-year-old recalled in 2019. "If I'd have known that you would become one of my lifelong best friends, then I would have invited you. But I didn't know that."

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie on Today© NBC
Jenna and Savannah are 'lifelong' friends now

Savannah and Michael, who are now parents to daughter, Vale, 11, and son, Charles, eight, tied the knot on 15 March 2014 outside of Savannah's hometown of Tucson, Arizona. 

Jenna's Wedding

Jenna and Henry, who are parents to Mila, 12, Poppy, 10, and Hal, six, tied the knot in front of friends and family at the home of Jenna's parents, former POTUS George W. Bush and Laura Bush.

In this handout image provided by the White House, Henry Hager and Jenna Bush exchange vows at the altar at Prairie Chapel Ranch as Rev. Kirbyjohn Caldwell (C) presides May 10, 2008 near Crawford, Texas© Getty Images
Jenna married Henry Hager in 2008

The pair wed at her parents' Prairie Chapel Ranch, near Crawford, Texas, on May 10, 2008, and Jenna honored their 17th wedding anniversary in 2025 on social media with a throwback from the special day.

She posted a photograph of Henry sweetly wiping away her tears at the altar and wrote alongside it: "Been drying my tears for 17 years yesterday!"

Jenna and Henry met while he was working with her father's presidential campaign, and he has since become her biggest champion. During the rebranding of TODAY's Fourth Hour as Jenna & Friends, he even made a week-long appearance as her co-host.

jenna bush hager wedding texas henry hager© Getty Images
The couple married at Jenna's parents' Prairie Chapel Ranch

Last year on the show, while celebrating her 16th wedding anniversary, she couldn't help but fawn over her love story with Henry and the family they'd created.

"I feel really lucky to have met somebody that has given me three beautiful little babes," she gushed. "We've created a life together and I'm pretty proud of us."

Photo shared by Jenna Bush Hager April 20, 205 featuring her husband Henry Hager and their kids Mila, Poppy and Hal during their Easter Sunday festivities© Instagram
Jenna and Henry are parents to three kids

She attributed their longevity to their ability to grow together and find joy in each other's interests, calling her husband "the best."

"He's introduced me to all sorts of things that I love. He was an Eagle Scout, so we go hiking together, we do all these things. But what's cool is we're both interested in growing, and he's not the type that's like, 'Oh, I don't want to go see that show, or I don't want to do that.' He's open and that's so fun."

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More