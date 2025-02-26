Today's Savannah Guthrie's two kids are already following in her footsteps — meet Vale and Charley

Savannah Guthrie may be one of the most recognizable faces on morning news as one half of the team fronting NBC's Today, but to her two kids, she's always been "mom."

The 53-year-old veteran news anchor is a mother to two kids, daughter Vale and son Charles aka Charley, shared with her husband Michael Feldman.

As the two get older, they're stepping into the spotlight even more, and it looks like they're ready to follow in their mom's well-trod journalistic footsteps.

Read on to learn all you need to know about Savannah's two children…

Vale Guthrie Feldman, 10

Savannah and Michael welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vale, on August 13, 2014. Savannah was 42 when she had Vale, and has spoken about the fears that came with becoming a mother later in life.

"We had our kids late," she said on an episode of former co-host Hoda Kotb's podcast Making Space. "You know, you go through life, you have your ups and downs, your heart breaks a few dozen times. You get some scar tissue."

© Instagram Meet Savannah's daughter Vale

"I was so totally vulnerable to them. Because I knew … if anything happened to them, I would not be OK. I wouldn't be OK. And it was terrifying. I was totally terrified by my vulnerability. So that was the first thing I learned from being a mom."

Vale is very much her mom's twin in several ways, an enthusiast when it comes to the Olympics and gymnastics just like Savannah, as well as being a certified Swiftie.

She attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour with her mom and when Savannah dressed as the pop superstar for Today's Halloween show, she joined her mom on stage to dance with her.

© Instagram The preteen is her mom's twin in many ways

Vale also has a bit of a journalistic side to her, it seems, most recently sitting down for a special Today segment to sweetly interview Savannah about her children's book Mostly What God Does. She even joined her parents for a panel in February as part of Savannah's book tour.

Charles "Charley" Guthrie Feldman, 8

Savannah and Michael welcomed their son Charles "Charley" Max Guthrie Feldman on December 8, 2016, less than three weeks before his mom's own birthday on December 27.

© Instagram Meet Savannah's son Charley

She went through IVF to welcome Charley, telling Health in 2019: "I was 42 when I had [Vale]. So I never dreamed that I would have two. But with Charley, I did do IVF. So I would say Vale was a miracle, and Charley was a medical miracle."

Charley is a bit more rambunctious than his sister, but shares a lot of the same interests, including a dedication for sports. He and his entire family are fans of the Philadelphia Eagles, being on set when Jalen Hurts visited Today after winning Super Bowl LIX.

He is, like Vale, also a Swiftie and has seen the Eras Tour, too. In a tribute to him for his seventh birthday, Savannah described him as "this little firecracker" who "lights up my heart."

© Instagram The eight-year-old is also a major sports fans, particularly of the Philadelphia Eagles

Charley has frequently visited Studio 1A alongside his sister, and joined Vale for Savannah's recent book tour and interview with Today, acting as a production assistant.