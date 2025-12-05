Yellowstone fans will love "excellent" western drama with Gillian Anderson

Yellowstone fans, meet your next binge watch. The Abandons, a brand new neo-western drama starring Gillian Anderson, has landed on Netflix. The seven-part series, which made its grand debut on Thursday, has received glowing reviews, and it's already ranking fourth on the streamer's TV charts. Developed by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter, The Abandons is set in the Washington Territory in 1854, and follows two almighty matriarchs – Constance Van Ness (Anderson) and Fiona Nolan (Lena Headey) – as they wage a devastating war on one another to secure "land and legacy".

© Michelle Faye/Netflix Lucas Till as Garret Van Ness and Gillian Anderson as Constance Van Ness in The Abandons

Despite its score of 29% on Rotten Tomatoes, fans have been raving about The Abandons on social media, with some noting that they've already streamed all seven episodes. "Watching #TheAbandons. Feeling all the angry emotions. First episode [is] excellent!" tweeted one. "Absolutely LOVE #TheAbandons on @netflix," added another. "Nothing will ever come close to Deadwood on HBO, but #TheAbandons is scratching my western itch right now," mused a third.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, a fourth raved: I binged the whole season already and LOVED it! I was SO GOOD! It needs to get a season two!!

What is The Abandons about?

"Set in the Washington Territory in 1854, the series follows the matriarchs of two very different families: the Van Nesses, a dynasty of wealth and privilege led by Anderson's Constance, and the Abandons, a found family of orphans and outcasts fiercely protected by Headey's Fiona Nolan," teases the synopsis.

"The families find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, star-crossed love, and a piece of land over a silver lode. Their collision in a place just beyond the reach of justice echoes the perpetual American struggle between the haves and have-nots. That collision sets the stage for a story of passion, betrayal, and survival."

WATCH: The Abandons - Trailer

Speaking with Netflix's Tudum, the show's executive producer, Christopher Keyser, revealed what fans can expect from season one. "This first chapter of The Abandons is a classic American story — the frontier, two families both at war and in love with each other, [and] a battle over who owns the land and who makes the rules," he said.

"In the middle of murder and revenge and a bit of illicit romance, we get to explore questions we never seem to get away from: What makes a family? How do you stay good in a bad world? And would you change who you are and what you believe in to protect what you love? But in this case, we do it all through the eyes of Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson, as two widowed matriarchs battling to survive. And that… is really something to watch."

Meet the cast

Led by two Hollywood powerhouses, Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey are joined by Nick Robinson, Diana Silvers, Aisling Franciosi, Lucas Till, Lamar Johnson and Natalia del Riego. Find out where you may have seen the cast before.

© Michelle Faye/Netflix Nick Robinson as Elias Teller and Aisling Franciosi as Trisha Van Ness in The Abandons

Has The Abandons been renewed?

Currently, there's no word on whether The Abandons will return; however, based on the promising reaction from fans, the demand for a second season is apparent. Rest assured, we'll be keeping an eye on Netflix for future announcements.