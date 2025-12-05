Antiques Road Trip star Bee Harford's secret 'magpie' collection at private home

Bee Harford has made a name for herself at Bonhams after joining the fine art auctioneers as the Regional Manager for Yorkshire and the North East of England. Adding to her ever-impressive portfolio, Bee, whose real name is Briony, has also lent her expertise to the hit BBC series, Antiques Road Trip and The Travelling Auctioneers. A keen collector herself, the TV star has picked up some unique pieces during her travels, though she admits that it's tough to give people general advice on building a collection.

© BBC/STV Bee has joked that she's attracted to anything shiny, including antique jewellery and silver

Asked for tips on Bonham's official website, Bee said: "Sadly, none of us have a crystal ball to foresee what treasures will stand the test of time and what will grow in value. If you buy what you love, you will enjoy the entire process of researching and collecting the objects – and sharing that knowledge with other like-minded individuals – it can be a wonderful experience and open up a whole world of fantastic opportunities and communities."

So, what exactly is Bee collecting these days? "I am a bit of a magpie! I am attracted to anything shiny," she revealed. "I collect antique jewellery and antique silver personally. I am also known to buy bronzes. My favourite being a sweet little Japanese 19th Century crab that I bought from an antiques fair – no bigger than 2 inches squared but he sits on my sideboard and gets a lucky pat on the head most mornings!"

Bee Harford's career

Prior to joining Bonhams, Bee, who studied Art History at the University of Nottingham, secured a scholarship by Sotheby's Institute in London, which allowed her to work towards a Master's Degree in Fine & Decorative Art.

Following her studies, the aspiring auctioneer scored her first job working for an Independent Art Advisor who had completed the Sotheby's Master's programme. Bee, who joined Bonhams in 2021, later made her debut in season three of The Travelling Auctioneers in January 2025, before making her first appearance in Antiques Road Trip this month.

Natasha Raskin Sharp's personal collection

Bee isn't the only star who boasts a personal collection of antique treasures. When she's not on the show, Natasha Raskin Sharp is often on the hunt for artwork. During an interview with Homes & Interiors Scotland in March, the presenter explained what she looks for when antiquing.

© BBC Studios Natasha Raskin Sharp is always on the lookout for artwork

"Aside from the proverbial Ming vase, a linocut by the Swiss printmaker Lill Tschudi," Natasha told the publication. "Her prints are incredibly eye-catching and charged with movement, but they're usually no larger than a piece of A4, so I live in hope that I'll find one gathering dust in a corner somewhere. Fat chance…"

Asked what people should be investing in right now, Natasha replied: "At the moment, I'd have to say whisky and watches. And if I had to narrow it down even further: Macallan whisky and Rolex watches."