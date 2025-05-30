Antiques Road Trip's Izzie Balmer to team up with Charles Hanson amid star's TV return

Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer has shared her plans to team up with Charles Hanson. Taking to Instagram, the jewellery expert revealed that she will be joining Charles at the Cheltenham Cricket Festival in July.

Sharing a poster advertising the event, Izzie penned: "Really looking forward to a day at the historic Cheltenham Cricket Festival with Madders, Rosco and Charles. Whilst they'll be talking all things cricket, I'll be bringing the glamour and focusing on the sparkles."

She added: "It's going to be a fabulous day (regardless of the infamous British weather) so book a ticket and come along!"

It comes just over a week after Charles revealed that he'll be returning to TV screens in June, when he'll appear on an episode of Bargain Hunt.

He penned on Instagram: "For those asking, I'll be back on your screens soon – catch me on Bargain Hunt on 2nd June, BBC One at 12.15pm. Enjoy!"

© Shutterstock Charles Hanson was cleared of coercive control and assault allegations in February

Fans shared their delight in the comments section, with one person writing: "That is fantastic news, Charles. Looking forward to seeing you then," while another added: "Fantastic news, can't wait to watch it."

Charles' return to screens comes after he was found not guilty of coercive control and assault allegations relating to his wife, Rebecca Hanson, in a trial held in February.

© BBC Charles made his long-awaited return to Bargain Hunt in May

The auctioneer made his long-awaited return to Bargain Hunt in May, joining presenter Christina Trevanion in Staffordshire to wield the gavel on the rostrum at Bishton Hall.

Izzie and Charles' longtime friendship

Long before working together on-screen, Izzie was the head of jewellery at Charles' business, Hansons Auctioneers.

In fact, it was Charles who helped Izzie land her debut on Bargain Hunt after he had to back out of his appearance on the show to join his wife in Birmingham.

© Photo: Instagram A photo of Charles and Izzie from 2019

"Charles Hanson's misfortune turned into a stroke of luck for me. I hope that doesn't sound bad. I don't mean it to," Izzie told Derbyshire Life in 2017.

"I suddenly got a phone call from Charles – five minutes before the auction was due to start at 10am. He was en route to Birmingham and wanted to offer me a few pearls of wisdom to help things go well," she explained.

© BBC/STV Izzie has Charles to thank for her TV break

"It was his way of telling me I was going on TV. There were no other auctioneers available – it had to be me," she continued.

Revealing she was "completely unprepared" for her TV debut, Izzie recalled: "I had to auction the Bargain Hunt lots in front of the cameras. I wasn't accustomed to TV, I wasn't dressed for TV – and I hadn't got any lipstick!"