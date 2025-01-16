The Travelling Auctioneers star Bee Harford's life off-camera explored

The Travelling Auctioneers has welcomed some fresh faces to the team in series three, including rising star in the auctioneering world Briony 'Bee' Harford. The TV expert, who hails from the Malvern Hills, joins the likes of auction guru Izzie Balmer and restoration maestros JJ Chalmers and Robin Johnson on the popular BBC show as they hit the road in search of hidden gems to turn into winning lots.

But how much do you know about Bee? Find out about her life off-camera here…

WATCH: Are you a fan of the show?

Bee's upbringing and career as an auctioneer

Bee, who works as the Regional Manager of fine art auctioneers Bonhams, was born and raised in the Malvern Hills by her graphic design expert parents, who ran their own agency from the family home.

Sharing an insight into her upbringing and her parents' influence on her love of art and design, Bee wrote on the Bonhams website: "My parents ran a graphic design agency from the ground floor of our family home, so art and design was a huge part of my life and upbringing."

© BBC/STV Briony Harford is a new expert on The Travelling Auctioneers:

After studying Art History at Nottingham University, Bee was awarded a scholarship by Sotheby's Institute in London, where she took a Master's Degree in Fine & Decorative Art.

"From the very first auction we attended in class, I was hooked," she penned. "I was - and still am - completely sold on the drama and excitement of it all."

© BBC/STV Briony with fellow series 3 newcomer Saf Fakir

Bee has over 12 years of experience in the industry and has worked her way up from general valuer to head auctioneer. She currently leads Bonhams' operations in Yorkshire and the North East and spends her time "visiting clients, valuing and consigning items for auction, as well as providing both insurance and probate valuations".

Bee also became the first woman in 40 years to take the rostrum at the Staffordshire Motorcycle Show in 2021.

Briony has over 12 years of experience in the industry View post on Instagram

She told the BBC: "I love my job for many reasons, but the main one is helping people make a difference to their lives. I get no greater joy than unearthing treasures in people's homes that they had no idea were worth anything, then selling them on the rostrum!"

Bee's life away from the cameras

When she's not busy searching for unwanted items for auction, Bee enjoys drawing and painting. "I have always enjoyed drawing and painting, when I find the time," she penned on the Bonhams website.

© BBC/STV Briony pictured with fellow presenter JJ Chalmers

As for her personal life, Bee likes to keep private information off of social media and so it's not known whether she's married or in a relationship.

The Travelling Auctioneers airs on weekdays at 4.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.