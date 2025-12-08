The Chase star Jenny Ryan inundated with support as she shares update away from show

The Chase star Jenny Ryan has been inundated with good luck wishes after revealing that her new pantomime show is officially open. The professional quizzer is starring in a production of Sleeping Beauty at Swindon's Wyvern Theatre.

The 43-year-old, who is best known for appearing as her alter-ego 'The Vixen' on ITV's quiz show The Chase, plays the Wicked Fairy Carabosse in the pantomime, which runs until 4 January 2026.

Sharing the exciting news with her Instagram followers, Jenny posted a selfie showing the TV star in costume, alongside the caption: "We are OPEN! See me and a spectacular cast in Sleeping Beauty at @wyverntheatre in Swindon from now until 4th January #panto #swindonpanto."

Jenny's followers were quick to share their support for the quizzer, with one person writing: "Good luck to our gorgeous Vixen on this year's panto season," while another added: "Good luck and have a brilliant season."

WATCH: Jenny isn't the only Chaser with another career - Darragh Ennis reveals his surprising job here

Meanwhile, followers who have already seen the show praised Jenny's performance, with one person hailing the star as "brilliant", while another added: "Great performance last night!!"

While Jenny is known and loved for her impressive general knowledge and quizzing skills, she's also passionate about music and loves to sing and play the ukulele. She showcased her epic vocal skills when she appeared on the 2019 series X Factor: Celebrity and sang Queen's Somebody To Love during the audition phase.

© Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock Jenny Ryan appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019

With her performance background, alongside her stage persona as the stern Vixen on The Chase, it's hardly surprising that Jenny has established a successful career in pantomime. She's not the only Chaser to perform on stage, however. Mark Labbett (The Beast), Anne Hegerty (The Governess) , Paul Sinha (The Sinnerman) and Shaun Wallace (The Dark Destroyer) have all starred in pantomimes over the years, with the ITV quiz show opening the door to further showbiz opportunities.

All we know about Jenny's role in Sleeping Beauty

Jenny stars as the Wicked Fairy Carabosse in the production. She's joined by panto star David Ashley and comedy actor Ben Goffe.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Jenny is passionate about music

The synopsis for the show reads: "When the wicked fairy Carabosse's evil curse causes the Princess to prick her finger on a spinning wheel and fall into an enchanted sleep, can anyone rescue her from the magical slumber before it is too late? Make your dreams come true this Christmas and visit the Wyvern Theatre to see Sleeping Beauty."

Jenny's other pantomime roles

© Shutterstock Jenny appears on The Chase alongside Darragh Ennis, Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Shaun Wallace and host Bradley Walsh

Jenny made her panto debut in 2023 playing the Wicked Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Darlington Hippodrome. The following year, she portrayed The Enchantress in Beauty and the Beast at the Crewe Lyceum Theatre.