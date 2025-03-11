The Chase's Jenny Ryan is worlds away from The Vixen in incredible throwback: look back at her career

Before finding fame as The Vixen, Jenny appeared on Only Connect as a team member of The Gamblers and went on to win series three.

After the BBC aired a repeat of the episode last year, fans couldn't believe how different Jenny looked with her short brown bob cut.

One person penned: "The beast (Mark Labett) was an easy spot on #onlyconnect last week but I wouldn't have recognised Jenny Ryan on this one but for the ever present name caption," while another wrote: "Just turned on #onlyconnect Laughing at the graphics for the wall but blown away by realising that Jenny Ryan is very young Vixen from The Chase."

A third person added: "How young does Jenny Ryan from #TheChase look on #OnlyConnect."