The Chase's Jenny Ryan is worlds away from The Vixen in incredible throwback: look back at her career

Jenny Ryan is known and loved for her role as 'The Vixen' on ITV's smash-hit quiz show, The Chase. But did you know that she first found game show success back in 2010 when she appeared on the BBC's Only Connect? Keep scrolling to see the epic throwback to her early TV career.
Jenny's epic throwback
Before finding fame as The Vixen, Jenny appeared on Only Connect as a team member of The Gamblers and went on to win series three.
After the BBC aired a repeat of the episode last year, fans couldn't believe how different Jenny looked with her short brown bob cut.
One person penned: "The beast (Mark Labett) was an easy spot on #onlyconnect last week but I wouldn't have recognised Jenny Ryan on this one but for the ever present name caption," while another wrote: "Just turned on #onlyconnect Laughing at the graphics for the wall but blown away by realising that Jenny Ryan is very young Vixen from The Chase."
A third person added: "How young does Jenny Ryan from #TheChase look on #OnlyConnect."
Jenny's early TV career
Jenny has appeared on various quiz shows over the years, including University Challenge and Mastermind. She also served as a researcher and writer on shows like QI and The Weakest Link.
Jenny's journey on The Chase
In 2015, Jenny joined The Chase after being recommended by fellow chaser, Anne Hegerty. At the time, she was already working on the show as a question setter.
Speaking about bringing Jenny in front of the camera, Anne told ITV's This Morning: "Well she invited me to join her quiz team in Bolton, so we quizzed together for a few years. And then I knew that they were looking for a new female Chaser and I was kind of thinking my way round the quizzing circuit.
"I was thinking 'well the obvious candidate really is going to be Jenny'."
Jenny's jobs away from The Chase
When she's not putting contestants through their paces on The Chase, Jenny co-hosts the Fingers on Buzzers podcast alongside comedian Lucy Porter. The series sees the pair chat to a host of people who work behind the scenes of their favourite TV quiz shows.
Jenny's other TV credits include Celebrity Masterchef and The X Factor: Celebrity.