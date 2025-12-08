Angry Ginge’s 7kg weight loss jungle transformation that went unnoticed

Angry Ginge has revealed a shock transformation he went through in the Australian jungle after taking out the I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! crown. Ginge was crowned King of the Jungle for 2025 on Sunday night after a stellar three weeks of facing bug-ridden trials and heated washing up duties.

Hours after his win, and after he finally got his phone back at his hotel in Australia, Ginge took to Instagram on Monday to admit the win was "very surreal". "I can not believe it still," he added. "I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who voted," he gushed to his 1.9 million followers on Monday, graciously claiming, "I didn't win, we won".

But the star also had a shock reveal to make about a physical transformation he went through during his time on the show. Over just three weeks in the Aussie jungle, he lost seven kilos. Ginge also spoke about his dramatic weight loss during an appearance on This Morning after his win.

© Instagram/ angryginge13 Angry Ginge reacts to I'm A Celebrity win

While talking about the limited food in the jungle, Ginge told hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard: "I was looking forward to that because I wanted to go on there as a bit of a weight loss journey. I lost seven kilograms so I can't say that it wasn't successful!" Ginge added that he was "probably not recognisable".

Fans react to Ginge's win

The internet has been abuzz with fans reacting to Ginge's win, as one of the youngest celebs to take home the I'm a Celebrity title at just 24. "Ginge grew up watching this as a kid and deserves nothing more than to win it," one fan on X wrote.

Someone else said: "Ginge has been a fantastic campmate and absolutely deserved to be crowned King of the Jungle. He's been a part of so many iconic moments and friendships. He's been genuine, loyal, and hilarious since the start. I'm so happy he's won." Another wrote: "This year's campmates have been a joy to watch. Shona, Tom and Ginge all would've been worthy winners but I'm so happy it was Ginge who won in the end."

Who were the runner ups?

Ginge ended up taking home the majority vote, with 65% of viewers choosing him as the King of the Jungle for 2025. The runner-up was Celebs Go Dating receptionist, Tom Read Wilson, and in third, EastEnders star, Shona McGarty.

Tom told Good Morning Britain that Ginge "had to win" and was "the titan of the trials". He continued: "In every conceivable way he was so richly deserving, I would have had a great pang of guilt if I’d pinched it from him."