Angry Ginge clashes with I'm A Celebrity campmates in moment that has viewers squirming: 'Please stop'

Tensions are starting to run high in the jungle. The I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! campmates have had to do without the comfort of their beds and much more during their stay in the Australian jungle. But Monday night's episode had viewers squirming as the stars clashed over one menial task: washing up.

"Can we please stop eating rice out of cups?” Morgan Burtwistle, better known as AngryGinge, requested while the stars sat around the campfire for breakfast. "If we could just have the rice in the container and the beans in the container, that’s ten things," the YouTuber and Twitch star suggested, rather than using separate containers that doubled the washing up load.

But not everyone agreed. "People have the right to have a clean bowl in the morning and a clean whatever they want in the afternoon and a clean one in the evening," Vogue Williams quipped, getting support from Loose Women's Kelly Brook - who was all for breakfast being eaten out of a cup.

“So we’re doubling the washing up because it feels a bit more like breakfast?” Ginge queried Kelly's logic. Kelly doubled down later on, telling the Bush Telegraph: "If you’re leaving food in camp, by the time you get back to your tin at lunch time, it’s gonna be covered in ants, it's really unhygienic and it’s not very nice, so no one wants to do it.”

The clip was shared to the I'm A Celeb instagram account a few hours ahead of the episode airing on Monday night, prompting some fans to exclaim they "totally agree" with Ginge and considered it "common etiquette". One person wrote: "He has a valid point". Another said: It’s just etiquette, I get it work with what you got but Ginge is right, common etiquette." "Ginge actually makes sense and I think he just wants to do his job in a more efficient way," someone else commented.

What viewers have been saying this season

This year's star-studded I'm A Celebrity line-up includes pop legend Martin Kemp, journalist Ruby Wax, TV personality Jack Osbourne broadcaster Alex Scott, rapper Aitch and EastEnders actress Shona McGarty, among more stars.

The 2025 season kicked off on Sunday 16 November, with presenting duo Ant and Dec returning as hosts once again. The season premiere got buzzing reviews on social media, with one viewer praising it as "Absolutely brilliant already." Others praised individual celebrities on the show. ""Aitch and Ginge on I’m a celebrity get me out of here… well done @ITV – this is going to be iconic for sure," one viewer gushed.