I'm a Celebrity crowns Angryginge as 2025 King of the Jungle in emotional finale

Angryginge has been crowned the I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!King of the Jungle for 2025. After an incredible final that saw one last bushtucker trial, a mouthwateringly final buffet and a whopping 13 million votes (the highest amount in at least 10 years), the YouTuber pipped his fellow campmates to the post. Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson came in second place, while EastEnders actress Shona McGarty finished third.

The 24-year-old YouTuber immediately broke into tears with the news, before he was adorned with the famous Jungle crown alongside his fellow contestants and took to the iconic bridge to be reunited with his mum.

Reacting to the news, his fellow campmate Tom said: "That's as it should be. That's everything I want."

© ITV The 24-year-old is a YouTuber

Fans react to the new King of the Jungle

Fans quickly took to social media to praise Angryginge’s efforts. One wrote: "I've only ever viewed @angryginge13 as another of those shouty, annoying YouTubers but I couldn't have got that more wrong. He's come across as a genuine, normal, down to earth guy who is just naturally funny in everything he does. A worthy winner."

Meanwhile, another agreed: "Ginge has gone from watching the show with his mum as a kid to being asked to go on the show, living his dream for three weeks and then WINNING?!?! Honestly what a worthy winner," while a third said: "Awww he's crying again. Love him to bits! Go Ginge."

Angryginge on his time in the Jungle

Reflecting on his time in the Jungle, Ginge told hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly: "There's so many days where I thought, you know what, I've done a few days, I've got a feel for it. [I got upset] a couple of times, and then I managed to get to the end and then when I look back now, for three weeks, it's gone like that. But then if you think about every single day you've been there you think, yeah, it was tough."

When asked what it'd be like to win, Ginge said: "It'd be unbelievable. But I didn't do it to become king, it's just the experience so whoever gets it, we're happy for each other."

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Aitch and Angry Ginge became even closer friends

Tom reflects on his Jungle journey

Tom, who entered the Jungle late with Vogue Williams, said of their entrance to the Jungle: "I loved going in and being flanked by somebody lovely, and that made it all the more easy. And then also, it was the welcome, because we were just welcomed with open arms."

© ITV/Shutterstock Tom educated the camp with his speech

Ever the gentleman, when asked what it would mean to him to win, Tom graciously said: "I have to say, because he is the titan of the trials, and because he's done such a lengthy stint, I think that the crown has to go on [Ginge]."

Shona McGarty came in third place

After lasting 23 days in camp, runner-up Shona was grinning from ear to ear when she came out of camp and embraced Ant and Dec. Reflecting on her time in the Jungle, she said: "My favorite part was obviously seeing my sister, but I'll say the pirate ship trial."

Speaking about her close relationship with rapper Aitch, who finished in fourth place, Shona admitted he wasn't what she'd expected: "He's normal. He's down to earth. You know, we've got a really similar sort of upbringing, and I just felt like an older sister and I wanted to protect him."

© ITV The EastEnders actress came in third place

When asked what she'll take away from the experience, Shona said: "I came in here shaking like a [explicit] dog, and my anxiety has been up and down for as long as I can remember. But in here, I've learned a lot about myself, and I feel like it's been a bit of a healing process for me."