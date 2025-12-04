Watch: The Voice rejected I'm a Celeb's Tom Read Wilson – and one judge thought he was 85

Tom Read Wilson is one of the stars braving the I'm a Celebrity jungle this year, but years before he headed to Australia, the Celebrity First Dates star actually tried his luck at a different reality TV show.

The star appeared on the fifth series of The Voice UK, and in a bid to impress the judges, who included will.i.am, Paloma Faith, Boy George and Ricky Wilson, the star performed Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive, which was first released all the way back in 1944. However, despite his performance of the iconic song, which got all the judges grooving, none of them opted to turn around for him.

Ahead of his performance, Tom described himself as "gregarious, irreverent, fun, a little bit naughty, and rather chaotic". He added: "I'd definitely describe myself as from another era. I'm a desperate romantic; I feel that when I meet somebody, I want a tsunami of warmth, and then the same back.

"When I perform, I'm like a coiled spring. I know full well that I'm a bit of an oddity, but sometimes oddities can be a nice surprise. At least I hope the judges think so."

When they gave their feedback, will.i.am and Paloma joked that Tom had tricked them, with will.i.am admitting that he thought the performer was going to be 85. will.i.am, like many viewers of I'm a Celebrity, was also shocked by Tom's real voice, with Paloma teasing that it was everything the artist thought he would find when he "arrived in Britain".

Several fans, however, shared their beliefs that Tom should have progressed in the competition. One said: "Tom's audition was lovely… I thought the judges were awfully mean and catty. He is so positive any time I've seen him on television."

A second posted: "They are so wrong to be making fun of him, he was excellent," while a third commented: "He's got a lovely theatre voice. He's clearly had professional training," and a fourth wrote: "I absolutely love Tom Read Wilson's enunciation and voice. Such a clean, clear tone."

Although he was unsuccessful on The Voice UK, Tom has put his singing to good use, and he recently starred in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical as Squidward Tentacles. Back in 2015, the star portrayed Bill Yorke in the musical Sweet Revenge.

© ITV/Shutterstock Tom is quite musically gifted

Tom's voice has become a point of debate among fans of I'm a Celebrity, with many wondering where he picked up his dulcet tones. Speaking to rapper Aitch in the jungle, Tom said it was down to his father, explaining: "He was an English teacher, and he made it into stories all the time… I'm not a poet at all but I love the lyricism of it all."