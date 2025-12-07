Where are the I'm A Celeb winners now? What every champion is doing today

ITV's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has been a staple on our screens ever since its inception in 2002, and over the years, viewers have fallen in love with the famous faces who swap their lives of luxury for weeks in the Australian Jungle.

With more than 20 kings and queens already crowned – and another soon to claim the title in 2025 – we're taking a trip down memory lane to see what every previous winner has been up to since leaving the hit series…

1/ 25 © ITV/Shutterstock Danny formed McFly with his bandmates in 2003 2024 – Danny Jones McFly vocalist and guitarist Danny has been busy since his win last year, embarking on the Busted vs McFly tour alongside his bandmates Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd. Earlier this month, Danny returned Down Under to appear on I'm a Celebrity: Unpacked with host Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers, where he shared his thoughts on this year's cohort as well as Ruby Wax's shock departure.



2/ 25 © James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Sam first found fame on Made in Chelsea 2023 – Sam Thompson Made in Chelsea star Sam has retained his fan-favourite status with his podcast Staying Relevant, co-hosted with The Only Way Is Essex alum Pete Wicks. Sam can also be heard every Saturday on Hits Radio, regularly appears on ITV's This Morning and even enjoyed a cameo as Security Man Sam in Disney's Inside Out 2.



3/ 25 © Rex Myleene won the all-star spin-off in South Africa South Africa 2023 – Myleene Klass After winning the spin-off series, singer and TV presenter Myleene Klass has continued to build a diverse career, hosting her Smooth Radio show and appearing as a regular panellist on ITV's Loose Women. She also featured on HELLO!'s Power List 2025.

4/ 25 © Shutterstock Jill celebrated her win with her partner, Shelly 2022 – Jill Scott Former Lioness Jill Scott has carved out a successful career in entertainment since becoming the first LGBTQ+ Queen of the Jungle. Jill is now a regular football pundit for major events like the UEFA Women's Champions League, a team captain on Sky's comedy game show A League of Their Own, and continues to grow her business as co-owner of Boxx2Boxx Coffee with her partner, Shelly Unitt. She made history in June 2023 as the first female player to captain England for Soccer Aid, and in July 2025 she took over from the Prince of Wales as president of British charity Fields in Trust.

5/ 25 © Photo: Rex Danny played Aaron Dingle on Emmerdale 2021 – Danny Miller After outlasting his fellow celebs in 2021, Emmerdale star Danny Miller launched the parenting podcast You Don't Know You're Born with former Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent and Capital Radio host Wingman.

6/ 25 Giovanna is married to McFly's Tom Fletcher 2020 – Giovanna Fletcher Giovanna was crowned Queen of the Jungle in 2020, when the series was filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, she has enjoyed further success with her Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, interviewing the likes of Keira Knightley, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and even the Princess of Wales. Famously married to McFly's Tom Fletcher, Giovanna was recently spotted supporting him at the West End launch of Paddington: The Musical.

7/ 25 Jacqueline plays Lauren Branning on EastEnders 2019 – Jacqueline Jossa Since her time in the Jungle, EastEnders actress Jacqueline has focused on raising her family, returned to the soap as Lauren Branning and continued her work as an influencer – including a McDonald's campaign that encourages children to build confidence when making friends.



8/ 25 Harry is England's former football manager 2018 – Harry Redknapp After winning hearts across the nation, former England men's football manager Harry enjoyed further punditry opportunities and, in September, embarked on a new venture by joining the management team of Speedway Futures Limited.

9/ 25 © James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock Toff first established fame on Made in Chelsea 2017 – Georgia Toffolo After being crowned Queen of the Jungle, Made in Chelsea star Toff released her memoir Always Smiling in 2018, and partnered with fellow campmate Stanley Johnson on Celebrity Hunted – Stand Up To Cancer in 2019. She has since appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox, Would I Lie to You? and Celebrity Snoop Dogs, and charted her skin journey in the ITV2 documentary Georgia Toffolo: In Search of Perfect Skin. In March 2025, she married BrewDog co-founder James Watt.

10/ 25 © Photo: Getty Images Scarlett became a firm favourite on Gogglebox 2016 – Scarlett Moffatt The Gogglebox star went on to appear in Channel 4's documentary The British Tribe Next Door and launched a podcast, Scarlett Moffatt Wants to Believe, with her partner Scott. Most recently, she is set to take to the ballroom for the highly anticipated Strictly Christmas Special 2025.

11/ 25 © Nigel Wright/ITV/Shutterstock Vicky recently starred in this year's Strictly 2015 – Vicky Pattison Geordie Shore alum Vicky shot to fame after her Jungle win and has since added numerous strings to her bow within the entertainment industry. Alongside appearances on This Morning and Loose Women, she charted her experience with alcohol in Channel 4's Vicky Pattison: Alcohol, Dad and Me, hosts on Heart Radio and co-presents the podcast Get a Grip with Angela Scanlon. She was also part of this year's Strictly line-up, finishing eighth with her professional partner Kai Widdrington.

12/ 25 © Photo: Rex Carl won four World Superbike championships 2014 – Carl Fogarty Four-time World Superbike champion Carl released his book The World According to Foggy in 2018 and is a patron of local charity North West Blood Bikes – Lancs & Lakes. Earlier this year, he was set to join Australian businessman Lecha Khouri and his Superbike Advocates Racing team, but stepped down in August.

13/ 25 © Shutterstock Kian is best known for being in Westlife 2013 – Kian Egan After being crowned King of the Jungle, Kian enjoyed solo success with his debut album Home, before reuniting with his Westlife bandmates in 2018.



14/ 25 © Shutterstock Charlie famously played Janine Butcher in EastEnders 2012 – Charlie Brooks Since her time in the Jungle, Charlie – known for playing the infamous Janine Butcher in EastEnders – has enjoyed roles in theatre, including A Streetcar Named Desire and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. She also mentors upcoming actors through the training platform I Am Pro, and starred in this year's series of Dancing on Ice.



15/ 25 © Shutterstock Dougie is McFly's bassist 2011 – Dougie Poynter In 2014, McFly bassist Dougie joined forces with Busted for a mega tour, before returning exclusively to McFly for new music. They released their album Young Dumb Thrills in 2020 and this year have continued the Busted vs McFly tour across the UK.



16/ 25 © REX/Shutterstock Stacey was discovered on The X Factor 2010 – Stacey Solomon The X Factor alum and mum-of-four went on to present I'm a Celeb's spin-off Extra Camp, and regularly appears on Loose Women. Stacey has also appeared on ITV2's Celebrity Juice, hosted the BBC series Sort Your Life Out and released her bestselling book Tap to Tidy in 2021.



17/ 25 Gino was first discovered for his work as a TV chef 2009 – Gino D'Acampo Chef Gino D'Acampo went on to present several ITV food and travel series, including There's No Taste Like Home and Gino's Italian Escape, hosted Family Fortunes and was a regular chef on This Morning. In 2024, Gino faced accusations of misconduct involving his former colleagues who alleged his behaviour was 'unacceptable' and 'distressing' – allegations Gino has always firmly denied and called 'deeply upsetting'. Although his regular ITV slot was pulled earlier this year, Gino announced a new travel show, An Italian in Malta, and will also try his hand at acting as an Italian-American mechanic in a new TV drama.

18/ 25 © Brian Cassey/Shutterstock Joe went on to host I'm a Celeb's Extra Camp 2008 – Joe Swash EastEnders star Joe became a staple of the franchise as a host of ITV2's I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp from 2009 to 2019. He is married to fellow Jungle winner Stacey Solomon and the pair welcomed cameras into their home for their reality series Stacey & Joe, charting family life with their children.

19/ 25 © Shutterstock Christopher is known for his role in Porridge 2007 – Christopher Biggins Following his standout stint Down Under, actor Christopher has appeared in Celebrity Come Dine With Me, The Celebrity Chase, Celebrity MasterChef and Celebrity Big Brother.

20/ 25 © Brian Cassey/Shutterstock Matt co-founded Busted in 2000 2006 – Matt Willis Busted bassist and co-founder Matt has enjoyed a thriving TV career, hosting Netflix's dating hit Love Is Blind UK with his wife Emma Willis. After reuniting with his Busted bandmates in 2015, they released their fourth album Half Way There in 2019, and Matt has also acted in Missing You, EastEnders and Casualty.



21/ 25 © Photo: Rex Carol is Maggie Thatcher's daughter 2005 – Carol Thatcher The daughter of former British prime minister Maggie Thatcher followed her Jungle success with appearances on Most Haunted and Channel 4's Mummy's War, where she explored her mother's legacy over the Falklands War. She was previously a regular contributor on BBC's The One Show before being dropped over alleged remarks, and she continues to work as a journalist.

22/ 25 © Shutterstock Joe is a comedian and actor November 2004 – Joe Pasquale Comedian and actor Joe enjoyed a renewed wave of popularity after his win, going on to star in ITV's An Audience with Joe Pasquale. He has also hosted ITV's The Price Is Right, skated on Dancing on Ice in 2013, appeared in five Royal Variety Performances and won ITV1's I'm a Celebrity – Masked Singer Special in 2023.



23/ 25 © ITV Kerry formed part of Atomic Kitten January 2004 – Kerry Katona Former Atomic Kitten singer and the first-ever Queen of the Jungle Kerry has since taken part in Celebrity Big Brother, Loose Women, Dancing on Ice, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Fame in the Family, Celeb Cooking School and Celebs on the Farm. Kerry has also spoken openly about launching a career on OnlyFans, saying: "I've made millions on it and I'll continue to do it because it's just too much money to turn down."

24/ 25 © Brian Cassey/Shutterstock Phil was a cricketer for England 2003 – Phil Tufnell Following his crowning moment, English cricketer Phil became a team captain on quiz show They Think It's All Over and later appeared on BBC's A Question of Sport. He competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2009, made regular appearances on The One Show and returned to the Jungle in 2023 for I'm a Celebrity… South Africa.