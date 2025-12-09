Watch: 'Incredible' 8-part political thriller gets gripping first look at returning series

Disney+ has released a gripping teaser trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Paradise. The political thriller earned huge critical acclaim for its first season and stars Sterling K Brown, Julianne Nicholson and James Marsden (who is now a recurring guest star).

Created by Dan Fogelman, who previously worked with Sterling K Brown on This Is Us, Paradise is a dystopian drama set in an underground bunker following a global disaster. US Secret Service agent Xavier (Brown) investigates the truth behind the President's death, while also falling under suspicion for murder himself. Fans will be pleased to learn they won't have long to wait for the next instalment, which lands with the first three episodes on Disney+ on 23 February.

© Hulu Sterling K Brown plays Agent Xavier Collins

Not only did the first series earn multiple nominations, including an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series earlier this year, but it also holds an impressive 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes. If the new season delivers even half the magic of the first, viewers are in for a tense and emotional ride.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "This political/sci-fi mystery had me glued from the first episode, and with an all-star cast led by the brilliant and hugely charismatic Sterling K. Brown as a widower and Secret Service agent Xavier Collins, it's extremely watchable. If you've not yet seen the show, strap in and get ready to binge!" Read on for more about the new teaser…

What happens in the Paradise season 2 teaser?

The clip opens with Xavier trapped in a crashed plane with shattered windows, surrounded by a burning forest. "I need to find my wife," we hear him say.

Viewers are then told: "The world outside is simply not survivable," with a montage of dystopian scenes as well as a first look at Shailene Woodley, who plays a new, unnamed character.

The teaser ends with a chilling hint that there is much more to discover: "There is a lot you don't know… It's never just about the bunker."

What to expect from Paradise season 2

Picking up after the events of season one, the new season sees Xavier's relentless search in the world for his wife, Teri, and learns how people survived the three years since The Day.

The synopsis continues: "Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of season one, and new secrets are uncovered about the city's origins."

Craig Erwich, Disney Television Group President, teased: "The first episode is breathtaking, an incredible departure and has to be seen to be fully enjoyed. We were all blown away when we watched it, and it reignited our enthusiasm. I think the show will go to new heights."

© Hulu Will you be watching season 2?

Who stars in Paradise season 2?

The acclaimed series is led by Sterling K Brown (This Is Us, Washington Black), who recently earned a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the first series.

He's joined by Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown), Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life), Nicole Brydon Bloom (The Gilded Age), Krys Marshall (For All Mankind), Enuka Okuma (Woman Meets Girl), Aliyah Mastin (Honey Girls), Percy Daggs IV (Never Let Go) and Charlie Evans (Leave the World Behind).

Recurring guest stars for season two include James Marsden (Jury Duty), Shailene Woodley (Divergent), Thomas Doherty (Tell Me Lies) and Jon Beavers (Soft and Quiet).

Paradise season two returns on Monday 23 February 2026 with three episodes, followed by new episodes weekly on Disney+ internationally.