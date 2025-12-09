Michelle Pfeiffer's new 8-part drama from Presumed Innocent creator is going on my watchlist

Apple TV has unveiled a first look at its upcoming drama, Margo's Got Money Troubles – and it looks unmissable. Adapted from Rufi Thorpe's best-selling novel of the same name, the story follows an aspiring writer trying to make her way in the world with a new baby.

This one is going straight on my 2026 watchlist. The eight-parter is created by multi-Emmy Award-winner David E. Kelley, who has form when it comes to creating dramas and is behind a string of hit shows, including legal dramas like The Lincoln Lawyer and Presumed Innocent, and the psychological dark comedy Big Little Lies, after which he formed a working relationship with Nicole Kidman.

Plus, the cast list is exceptional, with Elle Fanning starring in the titular role, alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman and Nick Offerman. Fanning, Pfeiffer and Kidman are also executive producers on the show.

Elle will no doubt deliver a captivating performance as the show's lead. The 27-year-old actress has proved her emotional depth and range with her impressive list of film and TV credits, which include complex characters such as the ambitious Catherine the Great in The Great and vulnerable actress Rachel Kemp in Sentimental Value, for which she recently earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

WATCH: Have you seen Big Little Lies?

The upcoming series marks the fourth series collaboration between Kidman and Kelley, who have previously worked together on Big Little Lies, The Undoing and Nine Perfect Strangers. I completely devoured both Big Little Lies and The Undoing, so I'm excited to see what Kidman and Kelley's new project offers – and with this star-studded and award-winning cast, viewers can undoubtedly expect compelling performances. Keep reading to find out more.

What is Margot's Got Money Troubles about?

The series, which is produced by A24 (Beef, Euphoria), is billed as a "bold, heartwarming, and comedic family drama" that follows recent college dropout and aspiring writer, Margo (Fanning), who is the daughter of an ex-Hooters waitress (Pfeiffer) and ex-pro wrestler (Offerman).

The story follows Margot as she's forced to make her way in the world with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them, according to the official synopsis.

© Courtesy of Apple Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning star in Margo's Got Money Troubles

BAFTA and Emmy Award-winner Dearbhla Walsh directs the pilot and serves as an executive producer on the show, while Kate Herron (The Last of Us, Doctor Who) and Alice Seabright (Say Nothing, Sex Education) are additional directors, so it's safe to say viewers can expect a nice blend of comedy and drama.

First look images

The first look images, released on Tuesday 9 December, show a glimpse of the upcoming drama. One photo shows a pregnant Margo sprawled out on the floor of a department store next to a set of baby strollers while her mother, played by Pfeiffer, wears a stunned look on her face as she looks in the opposite direction.

© Courtesy of Apple Nick Offerman plays Margo's dad

Another snap shows Margo's ex-pro wrestler father, played by Offerman, looking rather fierce, standing in a boxing ring while holding his hand in a claw shape. The third photo, meanwhile, paints Margo as a party animal as it shows the character wearing a black PVC bikini and matching gloves as she dances in a dimly-lit club, surrounded by bubbles. She also has the words, 'Hungry Ghost' painted across her stomach in neon green.

Who stars in the series?

Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Elle Fanning (The Great, Maleficent) and Oscar and Emmy Award nominee Michelle Pfeiffer (Hairspray, Batman Returns) star alongside Emmy Award-winner Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), Thaddea Graham (Bad Sisters), and Oscar and Emmy winner Nicole Kidman (Babygirl, Big Little Lies).

© Courtesy of Apple Elle stars as the title character

Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden (Mystic River) also stars in the series, alongside Oscar and Emmy Award-winner Greg Kinnear (Little Miss Sunshine), Michael Angarano (Will & Grace), rapper and singer Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington (Anora).

How to watch the show

The Apple Original series will premiere globally on Wednesday April 15, 2026. The first three episodes will be available immediately, followed by the release of new episodes weekly on Wednesdays. The final instalment will be released on May 20, 2026.