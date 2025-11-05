Apple TV's 'gripping' 8-part mystery thriller looks like the perfect new year binge

You know you're in safe hands when a show comes from Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine, and The Last Thing He Told Me is no exception.

Known for championing female-written books, Hello Sunshine has delivered standout TV adaptations like Big Little Lies, Daisy Jones & the Six and The Morning Show.

The first season was based on a Reese's Book Club pick that became an instant No. 1 New York Times bestseller – and with the sequel novel set to be released on 6 January, it's exciting to see Witherspoon and Garner bringing the next chapter to life.