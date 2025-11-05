Apple TV's 'gripping' 8-part mystery thriller looks like the perfect new year binge

Calling all mystery drama fans! Apple TV's hit thrillerThe Last Thing He Told Me is returning for a second season, and judging by the newly released first-look pictures, it's shaping up to be the perfect new year binge. Based on The First Time I Saw Him – Laura Dave's sequel to her bestselling 2021 novel – the series will follow Hannah (Jennifer Garner) as she faces the shocking return of her missing husband five years after his mysterious disappearance. Jennifer Garner, who also serves as executive producer, stars alongside returning cast members Angourie Rice, David Morse and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
You know you're in safe hands when a show comes from Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine, and The Last Thing He Told Me is no exception.
Known for championing female-written books, Hello Sunshine has delivered standout TV adaptations like Big Little Lies, Daisy Jones & the Six and The Morning Show.
The first season was based on a Reese's Book Club pick that became an instant No. 1 New York Times bestseller – and with the sequel novel set to be released on 6 January, it's exciting to see Witherspoon and Garner bringing the next chapter to life.
Fans react to the first look
It wasn't long before Apple TV viewers took to social media to share their excitement for the upcoming instalment. "I cannot wait to see how this story unfolds!!! Clearing my calendar to watch," one person commented, while another wrote: "Omg incredible stills!! Can't wait." A third penned: "Omg, I've waited so long for this series. I'm super excited."
What to expect from The Last Thing He Told Me season 2
Picking up in the aftermath of season one, the new chapter sees the shocking return of Hannah's long-lost husband, Owen.
The synopsis reads: "When Owen (Coster-Waldau) shows up after five years on the run, Hannah (Garner) and her stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them."
If you just can't wait for the show's premiere, audiences can read the "riveting and deeply moving" book, The First Time I Saw Him, when it's out on 6 January.
Who joins the cast this season?
Jennifer Garner (13 Going on 30) reprises her role as Hannah, with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) returning as Owen, Angourie Rice (Mean Girls) as Bailey, and David Morse (We Were Liars) as Nicholas.
The "gripping" second season also welcomes new and returning cast members including Judy Greer, Rita Wilson, Augusto Aguilera, Josh Hamilton, Nick Hargrove, Michael Galante, John Noble, Michael Hyatt and Luke Kirby.
The Last Thing He Told Me season two lands on Apple TV on 20 January 2026.