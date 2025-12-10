Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paul Dano receives career update after Quentin Tarantino's scathing comments as Daniel Day-Lewis and more defend him
Subscribe
Paul Dano receives career update after Quentin Tarantino's scathing comments as Daniel Day-Lewis and more defend him

Paul Dano receives career update after Quentin Tarantino's scathing comments as Daniel Day-Lewis and more defend him

The news comes a week after Quentin Tarantino criticized Paul Dano's acting in the 2007 Oscar winning film, There Will Be Blood.

Paul Dano attends the "Le Mage du Kremlin (The Wizard of the Kremlin)" red carpet© Getty Images
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The one-sided feud between Quentin Tarantino and Paul Dano bamboozled Hollywood. But it seems Paul is winning. Last week, Quentin went on the Bret Easton Ellis Podcast and shared his rather strong feelings about Paul.

Per Quentin, Paul was no match for Daniel Day-Lewis in 2007's There Will Be Blood. "Obviously, it's supposed to be a two-hander, and it's also so drastically obvious that it's not a two-hander," the director said. "He is weak sauce, man. He's a weak sister."

Well, a week after Quentin's opinions went public, Paul landed another gig. The 41-year-old actor is set to star in the psychological thriller, Bunker, by Oscar-winning filmmaker Florian Zeller. The French director is known for his play-turned film, The Father. Paul will appear alongside Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, and Stephen Graham.

Bunker, which is the follow up to Florian's film, The Son, is already filming. The thriller follows an unraveling family as a mysterious construction project — a bunker commissioned by a powerful tech mogul — infiltrates their lives. After Florian cast Paul, the director said in a statement: "[He] has consistently impressed me as an actor. He possesses an extraordinary singularity — something genuinely unique — and in that sense, he is truly irreplaceable."

Celebrities defend Paul Dano

Paul is a relatively private celebrity, but his name has been all over since Quentin decided to air his beef. And while the actor has remained silent on the matter, his friends in the industry have rushed to give their support.

Reese Witherspoon wearing a black dress© Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon posted to Threads on December 6, writing: "Paul Dano is an incredibly gifted, versatile actor. More importantly, he is a gentleman." Comedian Zach Woods, who is also something of a TikTok star, posted a few videos defending Paul. "Us very weird looking white boys have to stand up for each other," Zach said in a TikTok liked by 239.6K users.

The star retired from acting in 2017© Getty Images

Paul's There Will Be Blood co-star, Daniel Day-Lewis emerged from his private life to defend Paul. The Oscar winning actor, who is notoriously private, living in rural Ireland instead of Hollywood, affirmed a message shared to a fake Instagram account.

Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Dano attend the 'There Will Be Blood' premiere© Getty Images

The message, which was posted to an account claiming to be Daniel, said: "Paul Dano is one of the best and most talented actors of his generation." The post was later removed, but Daniel's representatives told the Guardian that he endorsed the note, reminding those following along that the actor recommended Paul for the role of Eli Sunday after the first actor left.

patrick schwarzenegger white lotus © FilmMagic for HBO

Paul's newest co-star, Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is starring alongside him in Bunker, wrote to X: "Love Paul Dano! Can't wait to work with him." Ben Stiller didn't mince words, writing to X: "Paul Dano is [expletive] brilliant." 

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode BP102 -- Pictured: Simu Liu© Getty Images

Simu Liu chimed in on the conversation, writing to X on December 4: "idk man i think paul dano is an incredible actor." And in classic Alec Baldwin style, the actor shared a video to Instagram, saying: "I just wanna say, I love Paul Dano. And if you don't love Paul Dano, shhh."

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More