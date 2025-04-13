Meet Penélope Cruz's two famous siblings — the lookalike family in photos

Penélope Cruz's family legacy, to most fans, extends to her fellow Oscar winner husband, Javier Bardem and their two children.

However, the 50-year-old actress isn't the only famous one in her family, with both her siblings also possessing careers in show business.

Read on to learn more about Penélope's famous siblings, her sister Mónica and her brother Eduardo…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Everything you need to know about Penélope Cruz

© Getty Images Mónica Cruz, 48 Penélope's younger sister, Mónica Cruz, was born in March 1977 in Alcobendas, Spain. The sisters were extremely close growing up and remain tight to this day. Just like her older sister, Mónica developed a passion for dance and performance at an early age, studying traditional ballet and flamenco at The Royal Academy of Dance. She joined Joaquín Cortés' flamenco dance company upon graduation and stayed with them until 2002.

© Getty Images Mónica Cruz She decided to pursue a career in acting, appearing in three seasons of the Spanish TV drama Un Peso Adelante quickly after. She has continued to make appearances in several TV shows, movies and music videos in a variety of languages, earning her best reviews for the 2006 Italian drama The Inquiry. Mónica is also a prominent part of the fashion industry, making her foray in 2007 when she designed a collection for Mango with Penélope. The two have worked on several campaigns and collections together, most recently for Geox in 2023. Mónica has also worked with Loewe and Agent Provocateur and has dabbled in modeling as well. The actress welcomed a daughter named Antonella Cruz Sánchez in May 2013 through artificial insemination.

© Getty Images Eduardo Cruz, 40 Penélope and Mónica's youngest sibling is their brother Eduardo Cruz, born in February 1985, and also a part of the entertainment industry. Unlike his two sisters, Eduardo found his passion in music and began composing and creating music as early as 14 years old. He initially found success in the latin music industry.