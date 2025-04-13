Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Penélope Cruz's two famous siblings — the lookalike family in photos
Penelope Cruz attends the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit for "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images

The Vanilla Sky star grew up in Alcobendas, Spain

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Penélope Cruz's family legacy, to most fans, extends to her fellow Oscar winner husband, Javier Bardem and their two children.

However, the 50-year-old actress isn't the only famous one in her family, with both her siblings also possessing careers in show business.

Read on to learn more about Penélope's famous siblings, her sister Mónica and her brother Eduardo…

Actress Monica Cruz poses on her arrival at the presentation of the film 'On the Fringe' at the San Sebastian International Film Festival, on 16 September, 2022 in San Sebastian, Guipuzkoa, Basque Country, Spain. 'En los margenes / On the Fringe', is a film directed by Juan Diego Botto and starring the director himself, Penelope Cruz and Luis Tosar, which joins the titles of the Perlak section, which includes a selection of outstanding and unreleased feature films in Spain. The film arrives in theaters on October 7 and is about a journey against the clock on the outskirts of a big city where three people try to stay afloat for 24 hours that will determine the future of their lives. The San Sebastian Film Festival opens today its 70th edition, which will be held until September 24 at the Kursaal.© Getty Images

Mónica Cruz, 48

Penélope's younger sister, Mónica Cruz, was born in March 1977 in Alcobendas, Spain. The sisters were extremely close growing up and remain tight to this day.

Just like her older sister, Mónica developed a passion for dance and performance at an early age, studying traditional ballet and flamenco at The Royal Academy of Dance. She joined Joaquín Cortés' flamenco dance company upon graduation and stayed with them until 2002.

Penelope Cruz and Monica Cruz attend 'La Reina de Espana' Premiere at Callao Cinema on November 24, 2016 in Madrid, Spain© Getty Images

Mónica Cruz

She decided to pursue a career in acting, appearing in three seasons of the Spanish TV drama Un Peso Adelante quickly after. She has continued to make appearances in several TV shows, movies and music videos in a variety of languages, earning her best reviews for the 2006 Italian drama The Inquiry.

Mónica is also a prominent part of the fashion industry, making her foray in 2007 when she designed a collection for Mango with Penélope. The two have worked on several campaigns and collections together, most recently for Geox in 2023.

Mónica has also worked with Loewe and Agent Provocateur and has dabbled in modeling as well. The actress welcomed a daughter named Antonella Cruz Sánchez in May 2013 through artificial insemination.

Penelope Cruz and her brother Eduardo Cruz attend the red carpet at the Goya Awards 2023 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on February 11, 2023 in Seville, Spain© Getty Images

Eduardo Cruz, 40

Penélope and Mónica's youngest sibling is their brother Eduardo Cruz, born in February 1985, and also a part of the entertainment industry.

Unlike his two sisters, Eduardo found his passion in music and began composing and creating music as early as 14 years old. He initially found success in the latin music industry.

Eduardo Cruz's girlfriend Eva De Dominici and their son Cairo pose for a photo near the beach, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Eduardo Cruz

However, he then decided to venture into film composition, and made his splashy debut while working with Hans Zimmer on the music for 2011's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. The project turned out to be a family affair, with Penélope starring in the film and Mónica acting as a double for her sister when she was heavily pregnant.

Eduardo carried forward his work to several other smaller, independent projects that he composed for, including TV shows, video games and documentaries. He is currently based in Los Angeles and also lists himself as a film producer.

He dated Eva Longoria from 2011-12, and in 2018, he began a relationship with Argentinian actress Eva De Dominici, 29. In 2019, they welcomed their first child together, a son named Cairo, now five years old.

